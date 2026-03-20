Aadhaar app’s pre-installation proposal faces industry pushback on account of technical infeasibility

The Aadhaar agency had pitched smartphone makers to pre-install its revamped biometric identification mobile application to enable a single sign-on feature for all online services that require Aadhaar authentication or identity verification. However, the proposal had received pushback from the industry on account of technical infeasibility.
The new Aadhaar app — launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in January — is designed as a next-generation digital identity platform that allows users to manage and verify their Aadhaar credentials through their smartphones.
The app enables features such as QR-based offline identity verification, consent-based sharing of limited Aadhaar data, and biometric lock/unlock for security. It also allows users to manage multiple family Aadhaar profiles on a single device and update certain details such as the mobile number or address directly through the app, reducing the need for physical documents or visits to Aadhaar centres.
“We tried explaining to smartphone companies that having the Aadhaar app preinstalled would be a good thing for them. There are many services which need Aadhaar authentication, and increasingly, some laws like the Data Protection Act require verification of a user’s age. We believe the Aadhaar app was a good way to allow such options seamlessly,” a senior government official said.
The discussion on the pre-installation of the app, which the official quoted above said was “exploratory” in nature and “not binding at all,” was met with pushback from Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT), an industry body representing manufacturing companies, Reuters had first reported.
Queries sent to UIDAI and MAIT remained unanswered until publication.
MAIT argued that mandating the pre-installation of a government application would create manufacturing and operational complications for global smartphone companies. Manufacturers said they typically produce devices for multiple markets using common software builds, and a requirement specific to India could force them to create separate firmware or production lines, increasing costs and complexity.
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The association also flagged privacy and security concerns, noting that government-mandated apps tied to sensitive identity data could raise risks if devices are compromised.
MAIT further warned that such a mandate could set a precedent for compulsory installation of other government apps, potentially affecting the openness of smartphone ecosystems and user choice.
Though these discussions are understood to have moderated, industry executives said it pointed towards a growing point of friction between the government and hardware manufacturers: an increasing insistence to pre-load state-sponsored software on devices.
Last year, the Department of Telecommunications had asked smartphone companies in India to preinstall Sanchar Saathi, a state-developed cybersecurity application that allows users to report fraudulent calls and messages, and stolen mobile phones. However, upon facing pushback from smartphone companies, it revoked the direction.
Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens.
Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include:
The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India.
Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem.
Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide.
Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting.
Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan.
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