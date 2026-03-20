Aadhaar app’s pre-installation proposal faces industry pushback on account of technical infeasibility

The app enables features such as QR-based offline identity verification, consent-based sharing of limited Aadhaar data, and biometric lock/unlock for security.

The Aadhaar agency had pitched smartphone makers to pre-install its revamped biometric identification mobile application to enable a single sign-on feature for all online services that require Aadhaar authentication or identity verification. However, the proposal had received pushback from the industry on account of technical infeasibility.

The new Aadhaar app — launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in January — is designed as a next-generation digital identity platform that allows users to manage and verify their Aadhaar credentials through their smartphones.

The app enables features such as QR-based offline identity verification, consent-based sharing of limited Aadhaar data, and biometric lock/unlock for security. It also allows users to manage multiple family Aadhaar profiles on a single device and update certain details such as the mobile number or address directly through the app, reducing the need for physical documents or visits to Aadhaar centres.