A small bank’s effort to make a small change

Written by Neeraj Sinha, he is Head – Retail & Consumer Banking, SBM Bank (India)

Banking is a noble cause – empowering aspirations and expanding possibilities through inclusion, access and affordable products and solutions. The transformative nature of banking has contributed to the upliftment of many a community – by offering them hope, support and financial resources to fuel their dreams. Banking starts by catering to individual needs but soon percolates to the communities and beyond. The simple proposition of Jan Dhan Yojna or Direct Benefit Transfers, or JAM trinity – each initiative has played a decisive role in pushing the banking narrative into the hinterlands and connecting millions to the banking system. However, a large country, India needs much more and beyond such initiatives – to instil hope, empower aspirations and take the country forward.

With an intent to lead change, here is one story of taking small steps, challenging the status quo and building a financial ecosystem using the power of collaboration and technology. As a young bank, we continue expanding our market presence in key urban centres across India with a mix of digital and physical footprints. However, we firmly believe Bharat is the next growth destination and that the road to value creation begins with empowering people on the ground. To build on this philosophy, we zeroed in on the small town of Palghar, based on the outskirts of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

This intent led us to channel our collective talents, skillsets, and vision to give back to society and nature. Hence our idea of ‘Pragatishil Palghar’ was born. To the uninitiated, Palghar is a largely agrarian and rural municipality just 100 km from Mumbai. Despite its proximity to India’s commercial capital, it is a predominantly tribal region yet to experience many of life’s basic privileges that city dwellers take for granted – such as 24×7 electricity, drinking water, digital connectivity, and banking access.

The building blocks of ‘Pragatishil Palghar’ was led by the inauguration of an industry-first container full-circle branch on the ISKCON premises in GEV (Govardhan Ecovillage). It was a step towards our commitment to eco-friendly banking. In the next six months, our second branch at Abitgarh reinforced that promise – leading to regional development and self-reliance.

Our intent, in time, started fetching the results. So far, we’ve achieved considerable success regarding livelihood creation and sustainability through GSC (Govardhan Skill Centre). We believe skilling is the easiest way to start the financial journey toward community empowerment. Established in collaboration with Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust, our skilling initiative promotes functional and non-functional IT/ITES & Industrial manufacturing-related skills for the local youth and women through a forward linkage model. So far, we have donated more than 50 plus computers and supportive infrastructure to the facility. Currently, GSC is one of the largest skill centres in India, with a massive 70,000 sq. ft. of built-up space and 1,400-student capacity devoted to grassroots upliftment. It has 240 plus students registered for various courses since the campus’ inauguration in February 2022.

Additionally, as part of our skill development initiative, we have bolstered the on-campus residence programs by providing internship opportunities to trainees at SBM Bank India and partner sites.

We banked on technology and collaboration to scale up our efforts. Apart from this, spearheading a grounds-up revolution with our #SmartPartners Rapipay, Vakrangee and Airpay, we are spreading the reach of banking with one of the largest, emerging rural-focused consumer service distribution platforms through what are known as Franchised Banking Centres or as we call them – Smart Banking Kendras. These physical points of engagement offer a bouquet of financial and consumer services to locals who otherwise would have to travel far. I’m ecstatic to share that with the help of our #SmartPartners, we have deployed more than 2000+ micro-ATM machines.

As a bank, we are deeply invested in tribal women’s empowerment. In addition to sourcing their wares like millet laddoos, we enable end-to-end skill development by helping them package and market their wares. We also source tribal Warli paintings from Kala Kendra (NGO) as mementoes for our outreach programs.

We have also used our banking presence to promote ecological awareness and green banking. When customers open their accounts with us, they are welcomed with a small packet of Marigold seeds. These seeds are a fitting enumeration of the start of something big, something sustainable and something that can be mutually enriching.

We are deeply devoted to ensuring that every account we open enables Palghar to come closer to India’s glittering financial capital one transaction at a time.

To us, growth means inclusive, meaningful, and sustainable progress – as seen through the Pragatishil Palghar Way – a multi-pronged approach for empowering people, enriching an ecosystem and evolving the economy. Grounded in inclusive progress, this is the essence of the development programs and everything else we do in our power to elevate the socioeconomic well-being of the people of Palghar. As we like to say, starting small and growing big together, we are the revolution – Aaj, Kal, aur Hamesha.