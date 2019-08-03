A govt trying to raid balance sheet of a central bank…not a good thing: Duvvuri Subbarao

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Friday spoke out against “raiding” the reserves of the central bank, stating it shows the government is “desperate” and “we should be very careful, very wary of what decision is ultimately taken on the transfer of the surplus reserves.”

Advertising

“A government trying to raid the balance sheet of a central bank anywhere in the world is not a good thing. It shows that the government is desperate,” he said while speaking at a CFA Society India event here.

Opposing the desperate attempts to carve out the reserves, Subbarao, who was the RBI Governor from 2008-13, said the risks undertaken by the Reserve Bank are different from other central banks and it will not be entirely beneficial to draw from international practices. Central banks of many nations have transferred a portion of their reserves to their respective governments.

Subbarao’s observations have come at a time when the Bimal Jalan committee is in the final stages of finalising its report on identifying the appropriate capital for the RBI and how to transfer the excess reserves to the government. During the tenure of Urjit Patel as the RBI Governor, the government had sought transfer of a part of the reserves, but Patel vehemently opposed the proposal.

Advertising

Acknowledging that transfer of excess reserves was one of the key causes of tension between the RBI and the government in the run up to Patel’s resignation, Subbarao seemed to suggest that there is little use of the transfers from a fund inflow perspective. He said international investors look at balance sheets of both the government and also its central bank, and that the same applies to distress time lending by the IMF as well.

“I do want to say that we should be very careful, very wary of what decision is ultimately taken on the transfer of the surplus reserves,” he said.

Subbarao, who now teaches at the National University of Singapore, advocated maintaining the autonomy of the RBI as essential because its horizons extend far beyond the immediate objective of elections which a government can be guided by.

However, Subbarao said he would be “ok” if a sovereign bond issue in foreign currency is done once just to test the waters. Differing from his predecessor YV Reddy and successor Raghuram Rajan, Subbarao said, “I would say that as a one-time measure, just to test the waters, it’s ok.”

However, the former governor made his apprehensions on the instrument from a long-term perspective clear. “But the fear and concern that strike me is that this will become a thin end of the wedge and once we see that it has become very successful, we might keep on doing it and get into pressure situations needlessly.”

The government can just print its way out of issues on domestic debt, which will not be possible in case of external debt, he warned. There are significant benefits, there are considerable costs of such a move, Subbarao said. The benefits include signalling a confidence to the global investors about opening up the economy which is generally perceived to be cautious on opening up, he said.

He said concerns on issuing sovereign bonds stem from being made hostage to global rate movements and exposing the systems to volatilities.

With PTI