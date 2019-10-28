Toggle Menu
A $14 million Patek Philippe wristwatch is coming up for sale in Hong Konghttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/a-14-million-patek-philippe-wristwatch-is-coming-up-for-sale-in-hong-kong-6091631/

A $14 million Patek Philippe wristwatch is coming up for sale in Hong Kong

The 18-carat pink gold Patek Philippe has a rare translucent blue enamel dial and is known by the name of the 177-year-old Milan-based shop where it was sold, Gobbi.

A million Patek Philippe wristwatch is coming up for sale in Hong Kong
The price estimate is million to million, which Christie’s said is the highest for any wristwatch offered in an auction. (File)

A rare 1950s Patek Philippe timepiece is coming up for sale in a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong that risks taking place against the backdrop of the political demonstrations that have hit sales of new watches.

The 18-carat pink gold Patek Philippe has a rare translucent blue enamel dial and is known by the name of the 177-year-old Milan-based shop where it was sold, Gobbi. The price estimate is $7 million to $14 million, which Christie’s said is the highest for any wristwatch offered in an auction.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android