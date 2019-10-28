A $14 million Patek Philippe wristwatch is coming up for sale in Hong Kong

A rare 1950s Patek Philippe timepiece is coming up for sale in a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong that risks taking place against the backdrop of the political demonstrations that have hit sales of new watches.

The 18-carat pink gold Patek Philippe has a rare translucent blue enamel dial and is known by the name of the 177-year-old Milan-based shop where it was sold, Gobbi. The price estimate is $7 million to $14 million, which Christie’s said is the highest for any wristwatch offered in an auction.