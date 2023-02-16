72% of MSMEs stagnant since past 5 years: Survey

Over three-fourth of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are of the view that their business remained either stagnant or decreased or wound up during the last five years, a survey said. The survey by industry body Consortium of Indian Associations of 1,08,500 entrepreneurs also stated that 76 per cent of the respondents are not making profit and access to bank finance remains a big issue.

“During the last 5 years, the performance of 72% of the respondents is either stagnant or

decreasing or stopped or wound up. Only 28% of the respondents have confirmed that they are growing. This is a warning sign. 76% of the respondents have said they are not making a profit,” it said.

45 per cent of the respondents were of the view that there was no “ease of doing” that exists in starting or running or closing or in their living style, while only 21 per cent of the respondents stated that the government has supported MSMEs adequately during the Covid-19 pandemic. 87 per cent of the respondents felt the Union Budget was disappointing or a big let-down or had no comments.

The MSME respondents, however, hailed measures announced in the Union Budget including payment compulsion in 45 days and refund of 95 per cent of performance guarantee for items supplied during the pandemic.

The objective of the survey was to know the predicament of MSMEs in India, their opinion on Budget 2023 -24 and their unfulfilled requirements,” CIA said in a statement while calling for a separate Micro Enterprises Ministry could help address specific issues facing this sector.

Though the government has been talking about the ‘ease of doing business’, micro entrepreneurs continue to be governed by complicated and outdated laws and dispensable compliance burdens,” CIA said. Given this, the Association feels that the government should revisit, scrap or re-draft these laws,” it further said. It has also proposed that the government should amend the MSME Development Act, 2006 to strengthen state facilitation councils and also make changes to the GST Act to make it more friendly to small businesses.

Around 42 per cent respondents cited profit margin concerns as one of the main challenges for entrepreneurs, 70 per cent are worried about delayed payment receipts and 40 per cent on raw material price and availability. 52 per cent respondents found adherence to statutory compliances as tough, while 62 per cent are worried about demand and order book position and 38 per cent have fear of manpower sourcing and employability skills in the youth.