61% people likely to spend this festive season: Survey

Lanterns hang on display in a street during the festival of Dhanteras in the Dadar market area of Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the way we go for shopping. Not only our needs have changed this year but depending on our incomes our spending too has changed. However, according to a latest survey, 61 per cent of consumers are planning to spend during the upcoming festive season.

As per the survey conducted by community engagement platform LocalCircles, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many new consumers are now using e-commerce sites or calling/sending WhatsApp text to local stores and getting home delivery.

The survey showed that of the 61 per cent respondents, only 3 per cent of consumers indicated that they will spend over Rs 50,000 during festive season 2020. Approximately 14 per cent of consumers said that they will spend between Rs 10,000-50,000 while another 44 per cent consumers said that they will spend between Rs 1,000-10,000 during the season. (see chart below)

(Source: LocalCircles) (Source: LocalCircles)

Apart from this, the survey also highlighted that 51 per cent of those shopping during the upcoming festive season are expected to use e-commerce sites as their primary shopping channel, showing a major shift from LocalCircle’s last year’s survey when only 27 per cent used e-commerce.

According to LocalCircles, more and more consumers have been shopping online to get things delivered at home over the last few months. The primary reason for this is to reduce their exposure to crowded markets and protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

