5G spectrum: Trai to take call on private networks

The issue of allocation of spectrum — through auctions or administratively — for setting up private networks will be decided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) when it submits its recommendations on the reserve price for 5G spectrum auctions. The recommendations are expected by March.

Since 5G would herald the era of private networks, the Trai has asked the telecom operators and other stakeholders whether the licensing framework needs to be changed when bandwidth is used for purposes other than providing direct services to consumers.

“They can be used by industries to automate manufacturing lines, to reduce security risks, to protect employees from dangerous environments, monitoring and control of assets etc,” the regulator has said. FE