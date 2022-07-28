scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

As many as five rounds of bidding were conducted on Wednesday, and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said "good competition" was seen in almost all bands on offer.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 11:34:48 am
5g auctions today, 5g auctions indiaFirms run by tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gautam Adani as well as Vodafone Idea had put in bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore on the opening day on Tuesday when four rounds were held, and incremental demand for airwaves came in five rounds held on Wednesday. (Representative image: Pixabay)

India’s 5G spectrum auctions entered Day 3 on Thursday with tenth round of bidding for airwaves that would power lag-free connectivity and ultra-high speed internet.

On Wednesday, the auctions garnered Rs 1.49 lakh crore as aggressive bidding across multiple bands by players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel sustained the tempo, and pushed the sale over to the third day.

As many as five rounds of bidding were conducted on Wednesday, and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said “good competition” was seen in almost all bands on offer.

Vaishnaw expressed happiness at the response received for the coveted 700 MHz band, which did not find any takers in the last two auctions held in 2016 and 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

“The sector is coming with new energy and that is reflected in response to 5G auctions,” Vaishnaw told reporters on Wednesday.

Firms run by tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gautam Adani as well as Vodafone Idea had put in bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore on the opening day on Tuesday when four rounds were held, and incremental demand for airwaves came in five rounds held on Wednesday.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

N K Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

N K Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark
Delhi

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement