‘5G equipment comes from just a few suppliers … this has raised concerns’

Oommen said there was a need for secure digital transformation to 5G networks, while asking “How do we ensure we do not contaminate digital infrastructure, and make sure that digital pandemic cannot infect digital infrastructure and fabric of any nation.” (File Photo) Oommen said there was a need for secure digital transformation to 5G networks, while asking “How do we ensure we do not contaminate digital infrastructure, and make sure that digital pandemic cannot infect digital infrastructure and fabric of any nation.” (File Photo)

Four days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised telecom companies like Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) for turning away Chinese 5G vendors, the Chairman of US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Ajit Pai and RJio president Mathew Oommen on Monday said that as companies moved towards deployment of 5G technologies in their respective countries, they must be wary of vendors which can bring a “digital pandemic”.

“Equipment at heart of 5G networks currently comes from just a few global suppliers, and the largest of course right now is the Chinese company Huawei. This has raised concerns given that Chinese law requires all companies subject to its jurisdiction to comply with request from the country’s intelligence services,” Pai said in a webinar organised by US India Business Council (USIBC).

Oommen said there was a need for secure digital transformation to 5G networks, while asking “How do we ensure we do not contaminate digital infrastructure, and make sure that digital pandemic cannot infect digital infrastructure and fabric of any nation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.