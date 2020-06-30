scorecardresearch
Monday, June 29, 2020
‘5G equipment comes from just a few suppliers … this has raised concerns’

US FCC chief Ajit Pai and RJio president Mathew Oommen were speaking at a USIBC webinar.

Written by Aashish Aryan | New Delhi | Published: June 30, 2020 3:02:38 am
boycott china, 5G equipment, 5G services, india china border row, chinese 5G equipment, Chinese 5G vendors, Indian express Oommen said there was a need for secure digital transformation to 5G networks, while asking “How do we ensure we do not contaminate digital infrastructure, and make sure that digital pandemic cannot infect digital infrastructure and fabric of any nation.” (File Photo)

Four days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised telecom companies like Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) for turning away Chinese 5G vendors, the Chairman of US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Ajit Pai and RJio president Mathew Oommen on Monday said that as companies moved towards deployment of 5G technologies in their respective countries, they must be wary of vendors which can bring a “digital pandemic”.

“Equipment at heart of 5G networks currently comes from just a few global suppliers, and the largest of course right now is the Chinese company Huawei. This has raised concerns given that Chinese law requires all companies subject to its jurisdiction to comply with request from the country’s intelligence services,” Pai said in a webinar organised by US India Business Council (USIBC).

Oommen said there was a need for secure digital transformation to 5G networks, while asking “How do we ensure we do not contaminate digital infrastructure, and make sure that digital pandemic cannot infect digital infrastructure and fabric of any nation.”

