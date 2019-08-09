504 projects initiated since 2017 summit in Jharkhand

Since the culmination of 2017 Investors Summit ‘Momentum Jharkhand’, the state has claimed to have initiated 504 projects with an estimated investment over Rs 50,000 crore and prospective employment to over 72,000 people.

These figures were released Thursday by Jharkhand Industries department Secretary K Ravi Kumar on the “government achievements”, while also charting out the government’s action plan for the next 100 days.

As per the data, under ‘Momentum Jharkhand’ the state has established industrial units in seven phases in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Deoghar. “This is the result after Jharkhand enacted Single Window Clearance Act in 2015. Also, sector specific policy were made for ease of business,” Kumar said.