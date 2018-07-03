Filing your Income Tax returns? These are the common mistakes you must avoid

A small error in the basic details provided such as postal address, email address, PAN number etc. may lead to rejection of the return by the Income Tax Department. (Representational Image) A small error in the basic details provided such as postal address, email address, PAN number etc. may lead to rejection of the return by the Income Tax Department. (Representational Image)

Income Tax norms have been tightened over the last few years. With the linking of Aadhaar to PAN, and with deadlines getting stricter, it’s important to follow due processes and file one’s income tax returns on time.

The rules of taxation evolve every year. This year onwards, there is also a penalty for late filing of returns. Therefore, you must be extra careful while filing your returns. Take your time to document all aspects of your taxation; don’t be rushed into making a hurried, last-minute filing, wherein you may make mistakes. Here are 5 common mistakes you must avoid while filing your tax returns.

Forgetting to mention all income sources

You must report all your incomes, whether taxable or not. This includes income from sources such as interest on the savings account and FDs, and even interest on the loan to a friend etc. along with your regular income. The income of a minor child should be included and clubbed in the parents’ file.

Income pertaining to the previous financial year must be mentioned under appropriate heads while filing the ITR during the relevant assessment year. Failing to mention all incomes, whether deliberate or not, may be seen as tax evasion and invite the taxman’s scrutiny. You may receive a notice from the I-T Department seeking an explanation.

Filing the ITR late

This year onwards, if you file your ITR post the deadline of July 31, you are liable to pay a penalty. A penalty of Rs 5,000 will be applicable if you file your return after July 31 but before December 31 of that year. If you delay it further you will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000.

However, if your income is not more than Rs 5 lakh, the penalty levied will be Rs 1,000. Also remember: a late ITR filing leaves you with no way to rectify filing returns later on. Also, you will not be eligible to receive the interest paid out on tax refunds if you file late.

Incorrect details

A small error in the basic details provided such as postal address, email address, PAN number etc. may lead to rejection of the return by the Income Tax Department. Furthermore, the name and PAN number mentioned must match the details on your PAN card. So, avoid the last minute rush and check your contact details a couple of times to avoid making mistakes.

Mismatch in Form 26 AS and Form 16

Form 26 AS gives you a consolidated statement of the total tax deducted at source during the year. You must go through this form and tally the details with that of Form 16 and Form 16A. If there is any mismatch in the TDS amount, it could be because you had not given all details to your employer or your employer might not have deposited the deducted tax in time. If you have changed jobs during the current financial year, the TDS details need to be reported to arrive at the accurate figure. So, if you make a claim solely based on Form 26 As you might make a mistake and not get the complete refund.

Using the wrong ITR form

Last but not the least, you need to use the right ITR form while filing your return. There are different forms available for different combinations of income and sources of income. For example, if you are a salaried person you must use ITR1. But if you also earn capital gains from investments along with your salary, you must use ITR2. The use of a wrong form is considered defective even if the income tax return is filed correctly.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App