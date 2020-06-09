‘47% MSMEs feel alternative finance options needed for those not qualifying for govt loan scheme’

The MSMEs are confused about the methodology of disbursement of the MSME package. Kenny Ramanand, general secretary of AIMO, said. (File Photo) The MSMEs are confused about the methodology of disbursement of the MSME package. Kenny Ramanand, general secretary of AIMO, said. (File Photo)

FORTY SEVEN per cent of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are of the view that alternative finance options should be made available to those who do not qualify for the loan scheme announced by the government, according to a survey by All India Manufacturers’ Association (AIMO) in partnership with nine other industry bodies. 78 per cent of the MSMEs are of the view that the government package could have been better, though in terms of financial adequacy, 71 per cent of them said that the quantum was adequate, as per the survey.

“While the issue of alternate finance options dominated the smaller players, one of the key issues of the corporate sector respondents was the fear of lack of demand creation. Most of these respondents felt the government should have restructured the package to aid demand creation which in turn would help their businesses,” AIMO’s former president KE Raghunathan said.

The MSMEs are confused about the methodology of disbursement of the MSME package. Kenny Ramanand, general secretary of AIMO, said. The survey, which comprises 46,525 responses from MSMEs, self-employed, corporate CEOs and employees, was conducted online between May 24 and May 30.

