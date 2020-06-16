30 claims under process for Rs 50 lakh healthcare workers’ insurance

Public sector NIA is currently processing another 30 odd eligible claims under the scheme. (File Photo) Public sector NIA is currently processing another 30 odd eligible claims under the scheme. (File Photo)

New India Assurance (NIA), which has covered 22.12 lakh public healthcare workers under the government’s specially launched Rs 50 lakh COVID-19 personal accident policy, has paid six claims within 48 hours of receiving the claim documents. Public sector NIA is currently processing another 30 odd eligible claims under the scheme.

The policy has covered across grades including Asha workers, paramedics and nurses who may have to be in direct contact with COVID-19 patients. The tailor-made policy is intended to provide personal accident cover including accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19. The insurance scheme is funded through the Health Ministry’s NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) budget.

However, despite being a well-publicised scheme, awareness of the insurance cover appears to be little amongst some of state nodal agencies, as a substantial number of some 75 claims lodged till date are outside the purview of the policy on account of either the deceased not being a health worker or the deceased having died of other than corona related ailments, said Atul Sahay, Chairman and MD, NIA.

The policy was unveiled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana on March 26, for all healthcare workers at the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. Subsequently, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has entrusted the issuance of the insurance coverage solely to the NIA

“We see it as a matter of great responsibility that the government chose New India to service this policy. This policy provides much needed support to our corona warriors. We have been able to service the claims seamlessly so far though only a limited number of eligible claims have been received so far. The claim process requires simple documents, duly verified by the respective state government authorities,” Sahay said.

NIA said all the claims where documentation was complete were released by it within two working days of such compliance. “We expect that we will be able to receive necessary documentations in the remaining 30 odd eligible claims so far during this week and we intend to dispose of the claims during the week itself,” Sahay said.

