‘27% of Indian CEOs see global growth improving’

Around 27 per cent of the Indian CEOs believe that global economic growth will improve over the next 12 months, a sharp decline from 51 per cent who had voted for an improvement in 2019.

Similar is the case when the CEOs were asked about the prospects of revenue growth of their respective organisations over the next 12 months. Around 40 per cent of the Indian CEOs were “very confident” about their 12-month revenue prospects, again lower as compared to 55 per cent in 2019. Around 51 per cent of Indian CEOs said they are “extremely concerned” with uncertain economic growth, which they ranked as the biggest threat. Speed of technological change and over-regulation and policy uncertainty have been ranked as other major threats by them.

“If one word were to sum up the global CEO sentiment today, it would be uncertainty. It has been decades since we have come across four strong levers affecting business strategy and outcome all at once, to the extent that we are witnessing today. It is hard to think of an organisation that is directly or indirectly not impacted by the factors of climate change, security in using technology, the increasing need to upskill their people and over-regulation. That said, this uncertainty provides a golden opportunity for organisations to make the right investments for the future,” Shyamal Mukherjee, chairman, PwC in India, said. On the bright side, India’s position as a region that can drive a company’s growth over the next 12 months moved up, but just a notch.

Around 9 per cent of the global CEOs surveyed put their money on India as one of the top three territories they consider will drive their company’s growth in 2020, which is a percentage point higher than the number in the survey conducted in 2019. —FE

