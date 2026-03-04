1 in 3 auctioned coal blocks miss operational deadlines

Since 2014, the sector’s auction regime has been governed by the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

At least 31 of the 98 coal blocks that were scheduled to become operational over the last 10 years have failed to start operations under committed timelines, according to data obtained through RTI, underscoring execution bottlenecks in India’s push to expand domestic coal output.

Since 2015, at least 209 coal blocks have been auctioned or allotted. Of these, 98 blocks were scheduled to be operational by 2025-end. But, only 55 are currently producing coal — translating to just over half meeting their timelines.

Twelve additional blocks have secured mine opening permission but are yet to start production.

The delays come even as coal continues to dominate India’s energy mix, accounting for about 54% of primary energy supply and nearly three-fourths of electricity generation. A recent NITI Aayog study projects that coal demand will more than double from 2025 levels over the next 25 years before gradually declining. While India’s domestic output touched a record 1,047.52 million tonnes (mt) in 2024–25 — up 4.98% year-on-year —imports remained high at 243.62 mt, highlighting the continuing gap between demand and domestic supply.