upGrad Graduates 8500 MBA, Data, and Management Online Learners in Last 9 Months

Breaking the age-old perception divide of credibility which has been plaguing the very existence of online learning, the class of 2020 and 2021 (so far) across diverse domains have rejoiced the successful completion of their online course with upGrad, South Asia’s largest higher edtech in the last 9 months. Making the concept of online convocation mainstream amidst its key stakeholders like learners, universities, and the recruiters, the edtech leader’s role has been instrumental in not just celebrating learners’ hard work, but also in letting them experience desired career transitions in the form of job-placement opportunities, salary hikes, promotions, etc.

Here is a snapshot of how offline universities in India and abroad hosted their valedictory sessions online:

Executive PG Programmes with IIIT-Bangalore

upGrad, in partnership with ‘The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore’ (IIITB), hosted an online graduation ceremony for more than 2,850 learners in 2020, which happened to be the largest convocation in 21 years for the university.

Remarked Professor S. Sadagopan, Director, IIIT Bangalore, quoted, “IIITB has always been at the forefront of creating innovative ways of inculcating the spirit of innovation amongst technology students. Our vision of quality at scale is realised today as we graduated in one day, what we did in 20 convocations over 21 years! With upGrad’s learning platform we hope to continue to equip students with the new-age tools to upskill and be future-ready.”

This was followed by another blockbuster round when recently in 2021, IIITB organised an online convocation to host over 2300 learners to graduate.

Chiranthan Ram who pursued Executive PG Programme in Data Science with IIITB initially and then moved to Master’s in Data Science with Liverpool John Moores University commented, “The quality of video lectures and hands-on environment of upGrad was beyond expectations, in fact, the regular assessments, proctored examinations, and case studies were as challenging as campus-based learning.” After completion of the course, he moved up the ranks to become an AVP – Business & Performance Management at one of the Fortune 500 Global Multinational companies, this year.

Advanced Certificate in Digital Marketing and Communication with MICA Ahmedabad

Another university that embraced the concept of online is MICA Ahmedabad, which hosted a virtual valedictorian ceremony in September 2020 for over 1,300 learners. The participants, spanning over several batches, consisted of seasoned professionals with average work experience within the range of 3 to 25 years choosing to upskill themselves to transform their careers. The ritual of celebrating success was followed by another round of virtual valedictorian ceremony in 2021 for over 1100 learners.

Dr. Anita Basalingappa – MICA Chairperson for Online Programs, inspired learners in these challenging times by saying: “Congratulations to each one of you and your loved ones for successful completion of the program in these challenging times! You are now equipped with the most relevant skills in Digital Marketing & Communication. Be the change you want to see. Every drop in the ocean matters. Dream! Be ambitious! Taste success & failure! Be a life-long learner! Wishing you the best in all your future endeavours! Stay strong & be yourself!”

The learners who graduated were addressed by alumni speakers such as Yuvraj Gogia, Marketing Manager of Wildcraft India, Swati Mohan, ex-Marketing Head, Netflix, bearing testimony to the kind of quality learners choosing online over offline these days.

Product Management Certification Program with Duke CE

Looking at the ongoing situation, not just in India, but some global universities have also taken the online route this year. Duke CE (US) and upGrad recently in 2021, hosted their first-ever virtual convocation to felicitate over 600 learners for the Product Management Certification Program.

The online event was attended by guests like John A Davis – Regional MD, Duke CE, Manik Gupta – Ex-Chief Product Officer, Uber – Ex-Google Maps, Chinmayi Bettadapur, Senior Director, Product Management at Salesforce, and Mayank Kumar, upGrad Co-founder & MD on the panel.

John A Davis, Regional MD, North America, Duke CE, pointed out to learners, “Product Management is the voice of the market inside the company. It is you who are the truth-tellers to executive management, development, sales, and other parts of the company by synthesising meaningful market data into actionable information.”

MBA (Executive) with Specialisation in Business Analytics with NMIMS Global Access

NMIMS Global Access hosted an online convocation with upGrad in 2021, to felicitate over 200 learners for its MBA (Executive) with Specialisation in Business Analytics batch. Present during the ceremony were Rajiv Shah – Director and CEO, NMIMS Global and Deep Thomas – Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Aditya Birla Group, along with the Co-founder & MD of upGrad – Mayank Kumar.

Rajiv Shah, Director, and CEO, NMIMS Global Access, commented, “The road to success is littered with grit and failure and I must acknowledge that each learner has done a fantastic job of balancing their career, overcoming roadblocks, and successfully undergoing the intense academic program, which is powered by upGrad at NMIMS Global.”

Setting upGrad apart from other counterparts are the 4 pillars of 360-degree learning solution at an unbeatable value which includes the Content, Deep Personalisation, Technology, and Career Outcomes, that in turn has helped the company establish itself as an edtech leader in the Indian Higher Education space. Talking about the changing perception divide, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad added, “The graduation ceremony is a critical part of the learning experience and we are determined to deliver that experience to our learners. We not only want to make them industry-ready, but also encourage them to move closer to their dreams armed with knowledge, confidence, motivation, inspiration, and above all, skills that set them apart. For any working professional to be able to manage time for upskilling & learning could be a tough job, and therefore, it thrills me to be a part of such journeys that celebrate their achievements and hard work which they have put in to build a meaningful career.”

About upGrad

upGrad is South Asia’s largest online higher edtech company offering 100+ courses in collaboration with top-notch global universities like Duke Corporate Education (US), Michigan State University (US), Liverpool John Moores University (UK), Deakin Business School (Australia), Swiss School of Business Management, (Geneva), IIT Madras (India), IIM Kozhikode (India), and others. Founded in 2015, the international edtech leader has impacted over 1 million total registered learners over 50+ countries across the world.

upGrad has ranked No.1 in the LinkedIn Top Startups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that upGrad has been featured in the LinkedIn Top Startup list after 2018 and 2019. It is also amongst GSV Global EdTech 50 and has ranked amongst the Top 50 in the FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021.