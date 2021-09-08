Seven ways in which Snapdeal is building greater trust with online buyers 

E-commerce in India is growing and evolving rapidly, led in large part by the huge rise in the number of Internet users and active online shoppers. As per a Kearney report, India is expected to have 350 Mn active online shoppers by 2026, up from 120 Mn in 2019.

The next set of online shoppers are expected to come from Tier-II cities or beyond. Given that a vast majority of them would be new to the internet, they will seek greater transparency from online companies and prefer consuming content in local languages. Keeping this in mind, many e-commerce companies are trying to make online shopping an easy experience for them. Here is a look at how Snapdeal, India’s leading online value e-commerce company, has made online shopping a simple and fuss-free experience for customers who are relatively new to e-commerce.

Shop in your local language

In the spirit of a truly Indian platform, Snapdeal has enabled customers to browse and buy in their local language. This is especially convenient for non-English speaking customers as well as first-time online shoppers from Tier-2, 3 & smaller cities. The Snapdeal app and m-site are available in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Marathi, to engage with customers, interact with and support them to make online shopping easy for them.

Make an informed choice

When you shop on Snapdeal, short of holding the product in your hand, you have access to all the information you need to make an informed and, thus, empowered choice. Before you click to buy, you can check out the complete details such as product type, size and dimension, colour, seller details, and country of origin to their detailed descriptions on the platform that help you make informed buying decisions.

Free shipping, for all orders

Feel the pressure to add items to your cart to claim free shipping? Well, not with Snapdeal. The portal offers free shipping, with no minimum purchase needed. So, buy everything you need and no more, while being assured of free shipping to your doorstep.

Zero tolerance for fakes

While Snapdeal is a marketplace that does not own the listed products, it works actively to protect its customers from fake products. Brand Shield, its anti-counterfeit initiative, collaborates with brands to list products from their certified vendors and resellers, to weed out ones who peddle counterfeit goods on online platforms. Launched in November 2018, Brand Shield offers a single point of contact for brands to report counterfeit products being sold on its platform and also offers a fast-track one-day delisting process post verification of the complaint.

Quality first

Snapdeal maintains a high bar on acceptable quality and onboards sellers who offer a better price-quality proposition. Snapdeal also works closely with its sellers and offers insights that can help them offer products at prices and of a quality that is aligned with customers’ expectations. As a feedback-driven platform, it reviews and delists products which do not meet the high-quality standards and expectations of customers.

Easy returns and refunds

Trust is a crucial factor when it comes to online shopping. Snapdeal’s Buyer Trust Pay assures buyers with a 100% money-back guarantee in case of issues such as non-delivery of products that’s been paid for, delivery of damaged/defective product, delivery of a product that does not comply with the specifications as per the original order, or if the buyer is not satisfied with the fit/size. The customer experience team also facilitates seamless returns and refunds, while guiding consumers on the process and other aspects of the policy.

Quick resolution of complaints

Normally disputes are settled within days of a consumer grievance being expressed. However, some disputes which end up in Courts take years to resolve but not anymore – courtesy Snapdeal’s Online Dispute Redressal Program. Snapdeal has partnered with SAMA, which uses technology and a network of skilled professionals to resolve disputes. During the pilot programme, called “Sama Suljhao Manch”, disputes which ordinarily take anywhere between 2-3 years as they wind their way through the Courts, were settled within 15 days. For Snapdeal, this is an opportunity to make settlement of any commercial disputes as simple as buying online.

Enjoy a simple, fuss-free shopping experience, knowing Snapdeal has your back!