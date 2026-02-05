Yogi Pushes Accessible Cancer Treatment Across Uttar Pradesh

Cancer patients in Uttar Pradesh no longer need to depend on Delhi or Mumbai for treatment. The cancer treatment network established from Lucknow to Varanasi is positioning the state as home to the country’s largest and most accessible cancer care system. The success of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow and the Tata Memorial-model centers in Varanasi has transformed the healthcare landscape of Uttar Pradesh. It has resulted in patients from Bihar and even from Nepal now coming to UP for treatment.
As a result of the Yogi government’s multi-tiered initiatives, facilities have been strengthened at every level – from cancer screening to super-speciality treatment and financial assistance. Under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state’s healthcare infrastructure has undergone extensive expansion.
Located at Chak Gajaria in Lucknow, the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute has emerged as a leading national center for advanced cancer treatment. With 220 beds and state-of-the-art facilities for radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery, the institute provides comprehensive care under one roof.
In Varanasi, the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital have become a lifeline for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Established through the special efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, these institutions are being operated on the Tata Memorial model. The integrated facility developed between Lucknow and Varanasi ensures quick and effective treatment for patients through a strong referral system, specialist consultations and technical collaboration.
Over the past three years, government hospitals have recorded major achievements in cancer OPDs, successful surgeries and treatment outcomes. Early cancer screening facilities have been made available through district Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) clinics. Special awareness campaigns are being conducted in rural areas – particularly for breast and cervical cancer screening among women – to ensure early detection and reduce mortality rates.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly directed that no patient’s treatment should be halted due to financial constraints. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a large number of cancer patients are receiving free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh. Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in issuing Ayushman cards. In addition, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has become a crucial safety net for patients suffering from serious illnesses. Financial assistance is being provided directly through hospitals to ensure that treatment does not stop due to lack of money.
The Pediatric Oncology Department at King George’s Medical University and other institutions has been strengthened to prioritize cancer treatment for children. Simultaneously, steps are being taken to incorporate modern technologies such as artificial intelligence in cancer screening and treatment.
Roblox introduces 4D generation, using their Cube foundation model to create interactive objects through natural language prompts. This eliminates the need for manual scripting and modeling, aligning with their goal to democratize content creation and accelerate development. In the future, AI will generate entire scenes from natural language, expanding opportunities for creators and players.