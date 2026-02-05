Yogi Pushes Accessible Cancer Treatment Across Uttar Pradesh

Cancer patients in Uttar Pradesh no longer need to depend on Delhi or Mumbai for treatment. The cancer treatment network established from Lucknow to Varanasi is positioning the state as home to the country’s largest and most accessible cancer care system. The success of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow and the Tata Memorial-model centers in Varanasi has transformed the healthcare landscape of Uttar Pradesh. It has resulted in patients from Bihar and even from Nepal now coming to UP for treatment.

As a result of the Yogi government’s multi-tiered initiatives, facilities have been strengthened at every level – from cancer screening to super-speciality treatment and financial assistance. Under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state’s healthcare infrastructure has undergone extensive expansion.