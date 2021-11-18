Winter is coming! CRED’s attractive deals and not-to-miss offers in visiting Rajasthan

Winter is almost here and if the travel bug is about to hit you, a visit to the princely state of Rajasthan is something you won’t want to miss. Known for its grand architecture of the majestic palaces and royal grandeur, Rajasthan has much more to offer during winter. If you are looking to make bookings for your stay, we recommend taking a look at CRED. The credit card payment platform has lined up exclusive deals for its members across royal properties with a sale from November 18-21 on its travel store.

The royal sojourn with CRED goes across 5 locations- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ranthambore, Dholpur and Udaipur. Members can experience the true royalty in luxurious heritage hotels with most packages including special meals, safaris among other offers, making it a stay to remember.

The picturesque beauty of the starlit night from the royal palaces will be the moments to capture for lifetime memories. Away from the hustle and bustle of city life and the cold breeze in the coming months, the royal state of Rajasthan is the perfect destination to visit this winter for experiencing the lavish king-like lifestyle in the lap of luxury and serenity. To make it a comfortable stay, there are many luxury properties, including the five star hotels, that can make your stay as memorable as it can be.

Rajasthan, known for its royal heritage, is a favorite tourist destination for those who relish the charm of a lavish lifestyle. From City Palace, Hawa Maha and Jantar Mantar of Jaipur, lakes of Udaipur to the grand forts of Jodhpur to exploring the wildlife sanctuary in Ranthambore, there’s something for everyone in India’s largest state Rajasthan.

Some of the hotels that are part of the deal include Tigress Spa Ranthambore, Ranthambore Kothi, Juna Mahal, Indana Palace, Tijara Fort Palace, Raj Niwas Palace Dholpur, Sariska Safari Lodge, Gajner Palace, Neemrana Fort Palace, Nahargarh Ranthambhore, Alsisar Haveli, Radisson Jodhpur, Rohetgarh, Aurika Udaipur, Shiv vilas, Umaid Lake Palace, The Kipling Lodge, The Nest, Mihir Garh Palace among others. Making your stay becomes all the more exciting and rewarding when you stand to benefit from being a CRED member.

The good life that CRED members are familiar with continues as CRED members will get a premium experience via deals in the travel section of the app. If you are still not on CRED, you are certainly missing a lot of incredible experiences that many creditworthy individuals, brands and institutions have to offer to the members of the high-trust CRED community.

So, if you are looking to travel anytime in these winter months, the warmth of the Rajasthani cultural heritage topped up with CRED’s incredible travel deals is something you will not want to miss at any cost. Having got the double vaccination for safer travel, it’s time to grab the deals early on!