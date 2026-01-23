Why Global Leadership Comparisons Around Yogi Adityanath Are Worth Noticing

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, compared Yogi Adityanath to Steve Jobs. Mrityunjay Sharma, bestselling author of The Broken Promises, drew parallels with Lee Kuan Yew.

These references are not ideological statements. They are structural observations about leadership.

Steve Jobs was uncompromising about vision and execution. He believed clarity mattered more than consensus and outcomes mattered more than comfort. His leadership style was often seen as abrasive, even extreme, until results made the conversation unavoidable.

Lee Kuan Yew governed with a relentless focus on order, discipline, and long-term national interest. He was criticised heavily in his early years for being authoritarian and inflexible, yet history ultimately judged him by what he built rather than how he was perceived at the time.