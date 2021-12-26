Watch CRED’s Acapella video to set the tone for grabbing unbelievable holiday offers

Music, the sweetest soundtrack of life, is also one of the best diets for our soul. As 2021 comes to an end and we open the doors to 2022, let us strike the right chords. CRED, a community of trustworthy and creditworthy individuals, is making sure the members start the new year at a high note. CRED has launched an Acapella video during its ongoing holiday campaign titled ‘Cheer Days’.

As the music rolls on and the holiday season begins, it’s time to get into the groove. Gifts, goodies and presents mark the beginning of year-end festivities. To make the Christmas festivities extra special this year, Deepika Padukone will be the Santa in the CRED’s Cheer Days campaign. From rewards, easter eggs, jackpots, social media puzzles and games topped up with a lot of surprises, Santa Deepika has got all of them rolled up for you.

For the financially responsible CRED members, there is an abundance of exciting activities waiting to be explored during the CRED’s Cheer Days campaign.

CRED members stand to win upto Rs 100 crore worth of rewards, jackpots and offers across the in-app store, making it an unbelievable experience for its members. The offers and the exciting deals run across various segments like food and beverages, electronics, grooming, wellness, and many more.

CRED members stand to win up to Rs 100 crore worth of rewards CRED members stand to win up to Rs 100 crore worth of rewards

Using your CRED coins, you can unlock these offers and have a gala time this holiday season. CRED coins are rewarded to members for paying credit card bills on time. If you are not yet on CRED, you could be missing the opportunity in bringing the best out of your finances.

CRED has become the epitome of trust among the members and their good financial behavior gets suitably rewarded each time they use the app. No wonder the members get pleasantly surprised at the ways their diligence pays off.

Using your CRED coins, you can unlock these offers Using your CRED coins, you can unlock these offers

What better start to the holiday season than to indulge in some shopping across your favorite brands. CRED’s Acapella video marks the beginning of unbelievable holiday offers for you. With Deepika in Santa’s avataar, plan your purchases or your holidays by accessing the app now and let the fun roll-on till 2022!