Want to fast forward your career? Here’s how upGrad can help you

We live in a constantly evolving world and if we don’t keep pace with change, it’s easy to become outdated. When we talk of the future of work, the transformation is happening right now. Even if one is professionally qualified and experienced, there is a growing need for adaptation and upskilling to meet current trends.

So, what is upskilling and how does it help your career prospects? It’s the process of closing a skill gap by taking a course, from a credible and trustworthy platform such as upGrad, to help your organisation and you succeed now and in the future. It’s a win-win situation for both the employer as well as the employee. According to the LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2021, upskilling makes you more valuable to your employer. Nearly 64% of learning and development professionals globally backed the theory that workplace learning and development has moved from a “nice to have” to a “need to have” skill in 2021.

There are several advantages to upskilling, including remaining competent in a competitive work environment. It can help you overcome a rut at work, gain a fresh perspective and make you more productive. It may lead you to discover a new passion and prompt a career change. If you are aiming for a leadership role, upskilling is the right way forward as it helps you outpace your peers as seen in below film by upGrad.



Here are some ways to fast-track your career in these exciting and upcoming fields:

Data science:

Every successful company, across industries, needs to use data science to make critical decisions, analyse market trends and maximise profits. It’s no wonder that since 2012, Data Science has witnessed a hike of 650%, far greater than other sectors, as per LinkedIn. The Insight Report by the World Economic Forum has predicted that by 2022, 85% of companies will adopt data analytics and Big data technologies. According to Glassdoor, the national average salary for a data scientist in India is Rs 10,00,000 per year.

As India witnesses rapid digitisation, it makes it the second-largest hub for data science in the world. Analysts predict that the country will have more than 11 million job openings by 2026. The good news is that while the demand for Data Scientists is ever increasing, the availability of specialised data scientists is low. This is where upGrad steps in, offering a choice of certificate and Master’s courses for everyone, including novices, statisticians, information architects, developers, big data professionals or business analysts, to equip them with the skills to confidently take the next step in their career. These courses are curated in collaboration with reputed Indian and foreign institutes like the University of Arizona, IIM Kozhikode, IIIT Bangalore, etc.

Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence:

“AI” is the catch-all term that refers to advancements in technology, where a computer program can perform tasks or solve problems that conventionally require human intellect and past learning. Artificial intelligence or AI is at work all around us, affecting everything from our search results to the way we shop, as well as healthcare, gaming and finance. A 2019 research by Gartner showed that the use of AI in many sectors has grown by 270% over the last four years. With the growing adoption of AI, the market size of AI is set to increase substantially.

upGrad’s Machine Learning programmes, ranging from certificate to master’s courses, teach the fundamental concepts that include Maths, Statistics & Probability, Data Analysis, Computer Vision, Speech Recognition, NLP, etc, packaging all the essentials into one. Made in collaboration with reputed Indian and foreign institutes like IIT Madras, Liverpool John Moores University, IIIT Bangalore etc., these Programs are perfect for upskilling professionals as well as students who wish to fast forward their career in Machine Learning and AI.

MBA:

Among the most popular postgraduate programmes in India, the Master of Business Administration or MBA degrees help one land lucrative job opportunities. Companies are willing to pay high salaries for qualified candidates, who are valued for their critical thinking and problem-solving approach. An MBA proves valuable whether the aim is to secure a high-paying job or launch one’s own start-up enterprise.

upGrad offers several courses across various domains of specialisation, such as finance and banking, business analytics, etc, in association with leading B-schools like Deakin University, NMIMS Global Access, Liverpool Business School, etc.

Founded in early 2015, upGrad supports its learners to fast forward their career with an active placement cell and industry mentorship services. The higher edtech leader saw average salaries of learners go up by 50%, with the highest salary hike being 433%, amid the pandemic. According to Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad, more than 1,000 corporates have hired from upGrad’s talent pool.

