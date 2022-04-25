upGrad partners with Golden Gate University – San Francisco to continue its global expansion

upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech leader in a most recent development, has joined forces with the Golden Gate University – one of California’s oldest private universities to launch 8 new online programs in the areas of Management and Law as a part of its initial expansion phase.

For the fourth consecutive year, Washington Monthly ranked Golden Gate University as America’s #1 School for Adult Learners at 4-Year Colleges, in its annual College Guide and Rankings. GGU is also ranked amongst the Top 10% US Colleges by multiple publications.

The partnership will unlock and deepen upGrad’s accessibility into the local American markets while also expanding its international program portfolio for learners who are based out of diverse geographies. The curriculum will offer an in-depth subject understanding along with industry projects which shall remain at par with the international market and industry requirements. Other career service value additions like 1:1 mentorship and coaching and masterclasses have also been incorporated into the program curriculum to offer wholesome and outcome-driven learning.

Furthering its ambition, the global Edtech company and Golden Gate University are jointly awarding more than USD 100Mn scholarships; 5000+ students will be given a 70% scholarship on the tuition fee for these Bachelors, Masters & Doctorate programs.

A power-pack of 8 online programs in phase 1, upGrad and the Golden Gate University also aims to take a diversified route to create a mark with its learning content that is expected to be rolled out in foreign languages like Arabic, Vietnamese, Bahasa, and Spanish in the near future. “Golden Gate University has a 120+ years legacy of helping working adults achieve their career aspirations. With this alignment in vision, we are really excited to partner with GGU to offer globally accredited, high quality, low cost degree programs to thousands of learners globally,” added Phalgun Kompalli, Co-Founder of upGrad

“upGrad is one of the world’s largest online higher education platforms and has always been a pioneer in creating world class learning experiences and outcomes for learners globally. GGU also has a rich history of being an innovator in higher education and we have always leveraged technology to provide better access and quality. upGrad was a natural partner of choice and we are excited to make a global impact with a strong portfolio of programs and with USD100M+ scholarships on offer,” says Prof Brent White, Provost & VP Academic Affairs at Golden Gate University.

About upGrad

upGrad – started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world – spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral – with a learner base of over 2 million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars – (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human-led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and with presence in many more countries.

About Golden Gate University

Golden Gate University, a private nonprofit university in the heart of San Francisco, empowers working adults to achieve their professional goals with nationally renowned undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Founded in 1901, GGU has been a leader in online education for nearly three decades and Washington Monthly ranked GGU first on their list of Best Colleges for Adult Learners for four years in a row (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019). GGU’s primary campus is in downtown San Francisco, with teaching locations in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Silicon Valley. GGU is accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA) and the WASC Senior College and University Commission.