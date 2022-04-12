upGrad launches the 50th learners’ batch of its Advanced Certificate in Digital Marketing and Communication with MICA Ahmedabad

upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech major hits another milestone of the year as it announces the 50th cohort launch of its Advanced Certificate in Digital Marketing and Communication program with partner MICA Ahmedabad, today.

In a span of 5 years, the partnership has enrolled over 10,000 learners and counting into a fully online program and has enabled an unprecedented maximum salary hike of 300% after the program completion. As per upGrad Data Labs (an internal arm of producing company-specific data-driven reports & insights), 87% of upGrad learners who have completed the digital marketing program in Q3FY22 have attained meaningful career outcomes in the form of salary hikes, promotions, job switches, etc. across top Indian and international companies. Taking it a notch higher, upGrad alumni are also placed with companies like Amazon, Swiggy, Google, Flipkart, American Express, and Microsoft to name a few.

Elated by the development, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad said, “What started years back is now reaping dividends. The 10,ooo+ learners who trusted us in their LifeLongLearning journey bear testimony to the kind of flexibility and feasibility the program offers. We operate in times where online education is no longer playing a second fiddle to the traditional learning system but has emerged as a viable option to skip career redundancy. All of these wouldn’t have been possible without the progressive leadership at MICA Ahmedabad whose support and faith in upGrad have led us to create milestones year over year.”

The demand for digital marketers within the economy continues to grow since 2021 when the hiring for such roles grew nearly 33% year-over-year, suggests a LinkedIn survey. The survey further spotlights a growing demand for skilled talent in 2022 that brings with them a strong understanding of business-driven marketing techniques for driving results.

Triggered by the rising demand, the majority of upGrad learners enrolling in the Digital Marketing program includes the early to mid-level professionals who have been evaluating upskilling options for progressive career growth.

Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta – President and Director, MICA said, “We are pleased with our collaboration with upGrad which has helped us create a skilled talent pool through our online program. All these years of partnership have yielded strong results in terms of career outcomes for our learners, and as we progress from here, we can expect a skilled crop of marketing professionals to emerge as the next-gen leaders for addressing the forthcoming industrial challenges.”

Aligned with the GOIs vision of accelerating GER to 50% by 2030, upGrad aims to double down the enrollment count in the next two years.

About upGrad

upGrad – started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world – spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral – with a learner base of over 2 million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars – (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and with presence in many more countries.