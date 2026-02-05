UP CM Yogi sets 62% credit-deposit target, pushes banks for faster loan flow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target to take the total Credit Deposit (CD Ratio) in the state to more than 62% by the end of the current financial year. While chairing the special meeting of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on Sunday, Chief Minister obtained information from all bank representatives about their CD Ratio and emphasized on making concrete efforts to increase CD Ratio. It was told in the meeting that UP’s total CD Ratio has become 60.39% till December 2025, which is the highest level in the last about ten years.

According to district-wise review, districts with less than 40% ‘CD Ratio’ have reduced to only five, while there has been continuous improvement in the number of districts in 40-50, 50-60 and 60-80 percent categories. In March 2018, there were 20 districts with less than 40% CD Ratio, which have now reduced to five. Chief Minister directed that targeted improvement in CD Ratio of all districts should be ensured by March 2026.

In the important meeting, Chief Minister said, “After the success of One District One Product (ODOP), now the state government is going to give new identity to small traders, artisans associated with traditional cuisine and gig workers through One District One Cuisine (ODOC).”

He appealed to the banks that just as financial support was received for ODOP, similarly ODOC should also be given priority and maximum people should be provided loans. Chief Minister said that government is providing full support in training, packaging, branding and marketing and banks’ role will be decisive in accelerating this mission.

While chairing the special meeting of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Chief Minister gave example of ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan’ and said that the cooperative spirit of banks is at the center of success of these schemes.

He clearly said that situations like demand for unnecessary documents, repeated verification and delay in process discourage beneficiaries. Chief Minister directed that banking process should be such that common citizen gets real convenience and eligible beneficiary can get benefit of schemes without any hassle.

Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead rapidly in areas of economic activities, industrial investment, entrepreneurship, agriculture and women-youth self-reliance. Active partnership of banking system is mandatory in this progress. He told all bank representatives that credit availability to farmers, micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, women self-help groups and new entrepreneur youths should be simple, respectable and time-bound.

Chief Minister directed to run special campaigns in those districts where CD Ratio is less than 40% and said that banks should organize mega loan melas targeting villages. Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary to ensure monthly District Level Bankers Committee meeting. He also appealed to banks to become partners in UP’s development through CSR.

It was told in the meeting that in the last 08 years, the state’s banking system has become extremely strong. In March 2017, the state’s total deposit amount was ₹8.92 lakh crore, which has increased to ₹20.44 lakh crore in December 2025. In the same period, total loan disbursement has increased from ₹4.05 lakh crore to ₹12.34 lakh crore. In March 2017, the state’s total banking business was ₹12.80 lakh crore, which has become ₹32.79 lakh crore in December 2025.

From April 2022 to December 2025, alone deposit increased by ₹6.47 lakh crore, loan by ₹5.03 lakh crore and total banking business by ₹11.50 lakh crore. Loan flow in agriculture, MSME and priority sectors has continuously improved. Between December 2024 and December 2025, more than 23 percent growth has been recorded in MSME sector.

Information about achievements of Financial Inclusion Campaign (July-October 2025) was also presented in the meeting. During this period, the state has performed excellently across the country and secured first position in seven out of eight major indicators.

In the state, 57,699 financial literacy camps were organized, 22.24 lakh Jan Dhan accounts were opened, 17.14 lakh people were enrolled in Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and 43.35 lakh citizens in Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). 6.90 lakh new subscriptions were recorded in Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The state’s performance was also top at national level in areas like enrollment, claim settlement, re-KYC and enrollment updation.

It was told in the meeting that during financial year 2025-26, big loans of more than ₹22,000 crore have been approved in various sectors including energy, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, MSME and NBFC co-lending model. Important approvals have also been received for UPPCF, UPCU, power transmission and other industrial projects.

In the last one year, large scale loan distribution was done in programs like MSME Day, Chief Minister Youth Conclave, Vishwakarma Jayanti, International Trade Show and UP Diwas. Alone on Vishwakarma Jayanti, loans of ₹1.32 lakh crore were approved. Two mega loan distribution programs are proposed on 20 February and 16 March 2026, in which target of loan distribution of more than ₹2.20 lakh crore is there.

While presenting scheme-wise progress, it was told that in the current financial year, more than 4.66 lakh applications have been received in PM Surya Ghar Yojana, out of which approval to 2.32 lakh and loan disbursement to 2.07 lakh has been done.

In PM SVANidhi Yojana, out of total 22.85 lakh applications, approval to 21.15 lakh and loan disbursement to 20.72 lakh has been done, in which Uttar Pradesh is first in the country. Under Kisan Credit Card Scheme, limit of more than ₹1 lakh crore has been approved to 50.82 lakh farmers till December 2025. Assistance has been provided to 2.16 lakh women self-help groups in bank-linking.

It was shared in the meeting that expansion of banking services in the state is also remarkable. In the last ten years, more than 3.89 lakh banking outlets have been established. Till December 2025, total 4,30,565 banking outlets are active in the state, which include 20,913 branches, 19,191 ATMs and 4.09 lakh Bank Mitra and BC Sakhis. Under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, more than 10 crore 21 lakh accounts have been opened in the state so far, which is the highest in the country.

Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly and banking system’s proactivity is extremely important in making it more powerful. He expected that all banks will increase loan flow in development-oriented sectors, provide simple and time-bound service to citizens and fulfill financial inclusion targets district by district. Chief Minister expressed confidence that banks and government together will ensure remarkable progress towards the goal of one trillion dollar economy for Uttar Pradesh.

In the meeting, Lal Singh, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda said that central government’s credit guarantee scheme has reduced risk for banks, due to which both pace of loan disbursement and banking activities have increased. He appealed to all banks to reach maximum youths and artisans in schemes like Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojna. He said that banks will fully cooperate in steps taken by Chief Minister for prevention of cyber fraud.

Regional Director of RBI Lucknow Pankaj Kumar said that UP’s continuous revenue surplus is a positive signal for banking sector. He said that rapid improvements in Ease of Doing Business in the state have given strong direction to investment, industry and loan demand and banking system should take full advantage of this pace.

NABARD’s Chief General Manager Pankaj Kumar expressed expectation of even faster pace in Kisan Credit Card distribution. He also emphasized on mapping of villages vis-a-vis bank branches so that better efforts can be made in saturation of government schemes.