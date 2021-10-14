‘The Wall’ Rahul Dravid Returns With CRED To Share Live Lessons From His Career in ‘The Long Game’ – CRED’s Masterclass Series 

From Sourav Ganguly’s infamous shirt twirling in 2002 at Lord’s to MS Dhoni’s team lifting the World Cup in 2011, cricket has given fans plenty of memories to cherish over the years. While fans have watched clips of these moments over and over again, they can now know what happened behind the scenes and lessons that the players picked up from the highs and lows of their career. CRED, in its new six-part series, The Long Game, brings talented, much-loved cricketers who share their lives, career, journey and learnings.

After kick-starting the series with 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath, the second episode will be hosted by ‘The Wall’ of Indian cricket Rahul Dravid. The legend returns for another association with CRED after his infamous act as ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’. But this time, he is not angry inside an SUV but instead, talks about the life lessons the cricket has taught him.

Watch as he shares his disappointment at losing to the West Indies team in 1997 in Barbados to getting the monkey off his back after scoring a long-awaited century at Lord’s against England in 2011. Dravid will talk to fans and CRED members about his life and cricketing journey on ‘The Long Game’, available exclusively on CRED’s YouTube channel.

It is a must-see series for cricket fans and enthusiasts or for that matter anyone who wishes to grow by learning from experiences of legends. The series encapsulates lessons from the game of cricket that can be applied in life. Furthering its commitment to enable a good life for its members, CRED has launched this series to bring lessons from the greatest characters of the sport.

Each episode has in-store incredible insights that you can relate to. Hearing great sportsmen share their own experiences in dealing with tough situations could be the turning event in your life. Coming from your favorite cricketing heroes, they are sure to strike the right chord and instill greater credence in oneself. At times, some minor cues or even a tiny little experience of others can transform our approach in dealing with our own day-to-day life.

Watch ‘The Long Game’ – CRED’s Masterclass Series episodes as they roll on, to find out hands-on experience of these legends in manoeuvring complex situations with simple solutions. Who knows, taking a leaf out of the legend’s life can be a life-changing moment for you!