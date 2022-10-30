scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

The Season of Better Rewards On CRED during CRED Pay Days

From October 22 to November 6, CRED members can pay any and all of their bills, online and offline, and win exciting rewards.

Pay any and all of your bills, and win exciting rewards.

Even though the festival of lights is over, CRED members can still participate in games and earn prizes, jackpots, and cashbacks for all bill payments made on CRED on designated pay days with companies like Visa, Citibank, Zepto, Swiggy, Starbucks, and others.

Many of us have aspirations of taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris or having the opportunity to see F1. By paying all of their bills on CRED throughout this World Cup, CRED members have gained all of this and more. This can be attested to by Prabhakar Verma of Lucknow, who on October 23, 2022, won the first jackpot—a trip to Paris.

A resident of Lucknow and a civil engineer by profession, “I couldn’t believe it initially because Paris is my dream destination but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”

Manmohan Rathour hailing from Thane, Maharashtra won the Apple Suite and said, “I couldn’t believe it initially that I had won this amazing Apple Kit but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land
Jackpot Winners

The season for rewards though continues. From October 22 to November 6, CRED members can pay any and all of their bills, online and offline, and win exciting rewards. Here is the list of bills you can pay on CRED:

  • Telecom (mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, DTH
  • Utilities (electricity, water, gas)
  • Others (Fastag, insurance premiums, loan repayments)
  • Rent (house rent, office rent, maintenance, brokerage, token amount)
  • Education (college fees, school fees, tuition fees)
  • Credit Card bill

Here are the details of all the rewards you can win by paying your bills on CRED:

  • Upto 25% cashback on your first bill payment
  • Upto 30% off on Zepto
  • Chance to win 3 month Swiggy one membership
  • Stand a chance to win Cleartrip Rs.5k on flights and 7.5k on hotels, including premium hotels
Pay your bills and win exciting rewards

Jackpots for All Occasions:

Advertisement
  • A beauty of a BMW g310r bike to call your own on 30th October
  • On 2nd November is the chance to win a true F1 experience in Dubai for the die-hard fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car – Flights and stay included
  • On 6th November, win in a chance to fly 1st class to an international destination

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 05:27:22 pm
Next Story

A new way to name bacteria: 300-year-old system revised thanks to scientific advances

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement