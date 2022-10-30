The Season of Better Rewards On CRED during CRED Pay Days

Even though the festival of lights is over, CRED members can still participate in games and earn prizes, jackpots, and cashbacks for all bill payments made on CRED on designated pay days with companies like Visa, Citibank, Zepto, Swiggy, Starbucks, and others.

Many of us have aspirations of taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris or having the opportunity to see F1. By paying all of their bills on CRED throughout this World Cup, CRED members have gained all of this and more. This can be attested to by Prabhakar Verma of Lucknow, who on October 23, 2022, won the first jackpot—a trip to Paris.

A resident of Lucknow and a civil engineer by profession, “I couldn’t believe it initially because Paris is my dream destination but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”

Manmohan Rathour hailing from Thane, Maharashtra won the Apple Suite and said, “I couldn’t believe it initially that I had won this amazing Apple Kit but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”

The season for rewards though continues. From October 22 to November 6, CRED members can pay any and all of their bills, online and offline, and win exciting rewards. Here is the list of bills you can pay on CRED:

Telecom (mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, DTH

Utilities (electricity, water, gas)

Others (Fastag, insurance premiums, loan repayments)

Rent (house rent, office rent, maintenance, brokerage, token amount)

Education (college fees, school fees, tuition fees)

Credit Card bill

Here are the details of all the rewards you can win by paying your bills on CRED:

Upto 25% cashback on your first bill payment

Upto 30% off on Zepto

Chance to win 3 month Swiggy one membership

Stand a chance to win Cleartrip Rs.5k on flights and 7.5k on hotels, including premium hotels

Jackpots for All Occasions:

A beauty of a BMW g310r bike to call your own on 30th October

to call your own on On 2nd November is the chance to win a true F1 experience in Dubai for the die-hard fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car – Flights and stay included

is the chance to win a in Dubai for the die-hard fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car – Flights and stay included On 6th November, win in a chance to fly 1st class to an international destination

