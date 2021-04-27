Seeking a Timeless Reward for Yourself? Participate in CRED Mega Jackpot to Win Gold

Making the right investment is never an easy decision, is it? Wouldn’t we all like ‘easy and safe investments’ that involve minimal risks? Well, CRED hears you – which is why during CRED’s Mega Jackpot Week, the member-only credit card bill payment platform has decided to add additional value for their members by adding the eternal reward that all of us value – Gold.

Giving members the opportunity to win big while staying safe at home, the Mega Jackpot week seeks to bring sought after rewards that successfully induce desire. When we think of jewellery, we think Gold. Starting from 27th April to 3rd May, in addition to Gold, members stand a chance to win outstanding jackpots such as brand-new iPhones for a decade, free flights for three years, a Harley Davidson, a TATA Safari car, a complete home makeover and even a Bitcoin!

The ease of using the app, apart from hassle-free bill payments, comes from earning CRED Coins on every single credit card payment that is made to splurge on outstanding rewards. These CRED Coins collected can also be utilised to participate in the Mega Jackpot Week that has a line up of jaw dropping rewards.

This sporting season, 5 members will win gold worth INR 10 Lakhs – a reward cherished by many! Gold has been viewed as a valuable commodity, or as a means of investment, from time immemorial. Due to its rich history, gold is respected throughout the world having been interwoven into cultures for thousands of years. With gold prices rising in parallel with cost of living, it is also viewed as a hedge against inflation and does not lose its value. If this wasn’t enough, it also aids in diversifying portfolios which is a healthy practice to maintain when it comes to saving and investments. For CRED members, getting their hands on gold is as easy as a click of a button; just pay your credit card bill on time and participate in the Gold Jackpot during CRED Mega Jackpot Week.

Click here to watch the jackpot film:

Rewards like this, not only upgrade your bill payment experience, but also add value to your financial practices. When all you need is a credit score of 750 to join this niche community of credit worthy individuals, what is holding you back from this rewarding journey?