Season’s Best Rewards Only on CRED during the CRED Pay Days: Let’s Hear From The Winners

Whether it be Sikandar Raza’s sixes, or Suryakumar Yadav’s last-over heroics, T20 World Cups possess drama in spades – and the 2022 version is set to outperform them all. CRED is offering its individuals double the energy during this World Cup season with a horde of rewards, big stakes and cashbacks accessible for every one of the people who cover their bills on CRED during the CRED pay days with brands like Visa, Citibank, Zepto, Swiggy, Starbucks among others taking part in this.

There are those who get the opportunity to experience their dreams with an all cost paid trip to Paris, get a whole Apple suite or own a rich BMW bike. This World Cup season, CRED individuals have won this and they stand to win more by covering every one of their bills on CRED.

Prabhakar Verma, a resident from Lucknow and a civil engineer by profession, won the first jackpot – a trip to Paris on 23rd October 2022. “I couldn’t believe it initially because Paris is my dream destination but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”, he added.

Another lucky winner, Manmohan Rathour from Maharashtra, who won the Apple Suite on 27th October said, “ When I first heard the news, I was still in disbelief and then I got the confirmation that I had won the Apple Suite which included an iPhone, iWatch and Airpods. It’s one of the biggest rewards I could’ve received, otherwise I win CRED coins and cashback. Thank you CRED team!”

Jackpot Winners Jackpot Winners

Here are the details of all the rewards you can win by paying your bills on CRED:

Upto 25% cashback on your first bill payment

Upto 30% off on Zepto

Chance to win 3 month Swiggy one membership

Stand a chance to win Cleartrip Rs.5k on flights and 7.5k on hotels, including premium hotels

Jackpots for All Occasions:

On 2nd November is the chance to win a true F1 experience in Dubai for the die-hard fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car – Flights and stay included

is the chance to win a in Dubai for the die-hard fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car – Flights and stay included On 6th November, win in a chance to fly 1st class to an international destination

From October 22 to November 6, CRED members can pay any and all of their bills, online and offline, and win exciting rewards. Here is the list of bills you can pay on CRED:

Advertisement

Telecom (mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, DTH

Utilities (electricity, water, gas)

Others (Fastag, insurance premiums, loan repayments)

Rent (house rent, office rent, maintenance, brokerage, token amount)

Education (college fees, school fees, tuition fees)

Credit Card bill

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED.