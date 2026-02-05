Roads are UP’s growth backbone: Yogi orders time-bound, quality construction

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the Uttar Pradesh State Road Fund Management Committee meeting on Sunday. The Chief Minister said, “Roads are the base of the state’s economic development, investment attraction, industrial expansion and public facilities. Therefore, all departments should give topmost priority to time-bound, transparent and quality construction”. He also directed that old works should not remain pending.
The meeting reviewed the proposed action plan and financial provisions for the year 2025-26. Chief Minister said that the annual action plan should be prepared and got approved by the end of April every year.
Departments were clearly directed that head-wise allocation should be ensured from the beginning and whatever internal revision is needed in any head, it should be got approved in time so that development works are not hampered. He said that new technology should be adopted in road construction. Innovations with low cost but long life should be adopted.
Chief Minister said, “The result of every project should be visible on the ground within the stipulated time limit. To ensure road safety and smooth traffic arrangements in the state, the operation of overloaded trucks and dumpers should be completely stopped.”
Along with this, health check-ups of heavy vehicle drivers should be mandatorily conducted at regular intervals so that accidents due to fatigue or carelessness can be prevented. Strict compliance of safety standards during road construction and maintenance will be mandatory.
Chief Minister directed the committee that meetings should be held at least twice in every financial year, so that regular review of progress can be done. Along with this, road construction-related proposals should be taken only from public representatives, so that plans are prepared according to actual needs.
In the meeting, Chief Minister emphasized on stopping overloaded vehicles, increasing road safety awareness and ensuring parking as per the arrangement of local bodies. He directed the officers that road repair and new construction works should be transparent, high quality and to provide real relief to the public.
Chief Minister expressed confidence that the action plan of financial year 2025-26 will be completed on time and remarkable progress will be recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s road infrastructure.
