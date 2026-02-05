Roads are UP’s growth backbone: Yogi orders time-bound, quality construction

Chief Minister Yogi said, "The result of every project should be visible on the ground within the stipulated time limit."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the Uttar Pradesh State Road Fund Management Committee meeting on Sunday. The Chief Minister said, “Roads are the base of the state’s economic development, investment attraction, industrial expansion and public facilities. Therefore, all departments should give topmost priority to time-bound, transparent and quality construction”. He also directed that old works should not remain pending.

The meeting reviewed the proposed action plan and financial provisions for the year 2025-26. Chief Minister said that the annual action plan should be prepared and got approved by the end of April every year.

Departments were clearly directed that head-wise allocation should be ensured from the beginning and whatever internal revision is needed in any head, it should be got approved in time so that development works are not hampered. He said that new technology should be adopted in road construction. Innovations with low cost but long life should be adopted.