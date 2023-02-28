Planning a master’s from the UK? Here’s all you need to know about GREAT Scholarships 2023!

The UK has long been one of the most desirable study abroad options for Indian students and young professionals, beginning out on their paths to establish global careers. The UK draws some of the finest and most talented students because of its reputation for academic brilliance, state-of-the-art infrastructure, proven study methodology, and expert faculty.

Yet, it could be difficult for Indian students to secure funding to pursue a higher education in the UK. As a long-standing partners in the field of education, the UK and India encourage student mobility for students across both countries. For Indian students, it allows them to receive a top-notch education at some of the greatest institutions in the world in order to compete successfully in a global job market. Millions of pounds worth of scholarships and bursaries are available for overseas students from the UK government, colleges, and organisations like the British Council, some of which are reserved solely for Indian students.

GREAT Scholarships 2023-24

GREAT scholarships are a common choice among undergraduate students looking for financial aid to study in the UK for a postgraduate programme. These scholarships provide Indian students with the chance to enrol in highly regarded postgraduate degrees from all around the UK. They are provided by the British Council in collaboration with the UK government’s GREAT Britain programme. The GREAT Scholarships aim to increase access to UK education in India while also celebrating the great variety of UK institutions that provide a huge selection of programmes for students to choose from.

What it offers

For the academic year 2023-24, there are 25 post graduate GREAT Scholarships on offer for students from India, at 24 UK universities, across a variety of subjects like Humanities, Business, Finance, Dance, Psychology Design, Marketing and more.

Moreover, Indian students can apply for two scholarships at the Universities of Birmingham and one at Nottingham for Justice and Law. One scholarship is available at the University of Strathclyde for students interested in Environmental Sciences and Climate Change.

Scholarship Amount

Each scholarship is worth at least £10,000 and is intended to cover the tuition fee to help with the costs of attending a one-year postgraduate programme. Students should verify the amount of each scholarship, since some may be worth more than others. Students can get more details and verify by visiting the specific university’s page via the Study UK website’s GREAT Scholarships section.

Scholarship schedule

The GREAT Scholarships will begin in September of this year for the school year 2023–2024. Students may ask their colleges for some flexibility to start in January 2024 if any special travel constraints prevent travel in September, but this is not guaranteed. Students studying at Scottish universities should be aware that the academic year starts a little earlier than September.

How to apply

Students who want to apply for the scholarship must consider and note the following points:

Check out the list of universities that are providing GREAT scholarships for India by visiting the GREAT Scholarships webpage on the Study UK website.

Browse the university’s page for further details, then go to their website to use their specific application process to apply for the course of interest.

Some institutions may require students to submit an essay of 500 words on a previously studied topic as part of the admission process. The shortlisting criteria will take into account the student’s potential, past academic success, and such an essay.

Those chosen for further consideration might have to participate in a video interview with the selection committee.

Things to Remember

Students interested in applying for the scholarships must get an offer from a participating university and meet all prerequisites for the course as specified by the individual university. It is also important to note that the application deadlines may range from late March to early June depending on the university. When beginning a funding application, students must carefully examine the dates. Also, students can submit applications to many universities that offer GREAT scholarships.

For additional information about the eligibility and qualifying requirements for the scholarship as well as other specifics like the complete list of the participating UK institutions, the courses on offer and deadlines unique to each university, students can visit the scholarship page.