Meet the winners of the CRED bounty! Here’s how you can play to win too, this IPL 

It’s the IPL season and the excitement is palpable as cricket fans get together with friends and family for super-fun game nights. CRED is adding to the thrill with CRED bounty, where its members can partner up with their family and friends and get a chance to win big.

CRED has gone the extra mile to make the last couple of IPL seasons extra special for its members. From March 26-May 29, the member-only community has again displayed its creative genius with a nod to the 90s. The CRED bounty went live on March 26 with a video of Karisma Kapoor acting as a sharp shopper from the era. We also saw Annu Kapoor dancing to the tune of CRED bounty in the brand’s films.

As the IPL promises some remarkable edge-of-the-seat moments , grab the chance to win big and capture some more memorable thrills this season!

Here’s how to get lucky with the CRED bounty:

Members can head to the rewards section of the CRED app, where they can find the CRED bounty. Every time they buzz a contact from their list, they get a reward – cashback, CRED coins, coupons, or the big reward for the day. Every single day, a member gets multiple chances to buzz and win rewards. Till May 29, all CRED members and their close contacts stand a chance to bag the bounty.

Here are some CRED bounty winners and their reactions:

* Deepesh Raghuram Naik, who won the Apple package on April 5, can’t believe his luck at winning the CRED bounty. The 33-year-old owner of a popular bar chain in Mumbai called Quarter Pillar remarked, ‘’I still can’t believe that I have won the big prize. I am really excited, it feels like a dream.”

* Bengaluru-based Dipti Narayan, a corporate communication manager at ed-tech firm Byju’s, bagged the CRED bounty of a Sony 4k 55inch TV and a PS5 on April 6, the perfect prize for the fan of K-dramas. She said, “When I received the call, I first thought someone was pranking me. It took a few moments for the news to sink in. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine winning the very famous CRED bounty. I am overjoyed.”

* New Delhi-based Mainak Roy, a trained engineer and educator who is the Chief Executive Officer at Simple Education Foundation, the cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh on April 7, courtesy the CRED bounty, came as a pleasant surprise. He remarked, “This was completely unexpected and I am super happy. Thank you CRED for this unexpected joy in the middle of April.”

* The CRED bounty also delivered a happy surprise to Pankaj Gupta, who works as SEC with Quess Corporation in New Delhi. On winning the Maldives Travel Package on April 8, he said, “I don’t have words to explain my happiness. Maldives was our dream destination and now it has come true, thanks to CRED,” he said.

* Rakesh Roshan, an ardent cricket fan who works as General Manager at GAIL India in Noida, won a Flipkart voucher worth Rs 1.5 lakhs on April 9. An excited Rakesh said, “I am extremely overwhelmed, I never thought I would win the CRED bounty.”

They may have won but it could be you and your friends next. As long as you pay your credit card bills responsibly with CRED, you can get your friends together and play to win the bounty.