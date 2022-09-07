Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

The dreary task of paying your bills every month can be exhausting. Keeping track of your bills, analyzing your spends and budgeting can be made easier if you opt for credit cards to make these transactions.

Over the years, members have opted to use CRED to pay credit card bills. Now, with CRED as a Key Agent Institution for Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS), members can use the platform to make recurring payments on utility bills including electricity, telecom, DTH, water and gas, education fees, municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan EMIs, insurance premiums, subscription fees and mobile prepaid recharge, among others.

Below is a step by step guide to how you can make bill payments on the CRED app;

Open the CRED app (if you are not a member you can download the app) and hit ‘Pay’ tab Allow CRED to collect details of pending bills or select the category of bills that you want to pay (electricity, mobile recharge, etc.) Select the bill fetched by CRED or enter biller and account details by yourself Check or enter amount you want to make the payment for Pay via credit card or UPI Set reminders for each bill payment, to receive timely notifications and never miss a payment!

Here’s a roundup of the benefits associated with making bill payments through your credit cards on CRED;

Frictionless payment experience: Paying your bills through credit cards on CRED allows you to manage multiple payments from a single dashboard or application. This reduces friction and increases convenience. Make mobile payments, pay your electricity bills, fee payments and a lot more in one go. CRED has extended its seamless bill payment experience to utility payments powered by BBPS too- which means you can now set reminders for all these bill payments and never miss a due date!

Build your credit score: If you didn't already get the memo, a credit score is necessary to determine how creditworthy you are. Having a good credit score can help you secure loans easily, along with a host of other benefits. Making timely payments and paying off your bills are important steps to undertake while building your credit score. Recurring monthly payments can help you build a healthy credit score over time.

Leverage insights: Tools like CRED Protect and Smart Statements (if activated) help members track their card journey – with due date reminders, insights on spending patterns and other card usage statistics. By moving recurring payments to your credit cards, you can track and analyse spending- budgeting and managing your money wisely.

Manage your money and credit better: Find yourself short of cash at the end of every month? Manage credit and liquidity better by moving recurring payments to credit, and benefit from the 45-day credit period offered. Further, using credit cards for more payments helps you accrue reward points, and platforms like CRED even offer you additional rewards and cashback- which can help you manage your expenses better and leverage deals and offers practically.

Redeem your credit card rewards points wisely: The most exciting aspect of using your credit card is redeeming rewards points across the purchases you make. With numerous credit cards and multiple sets of reward points- tracking which card holds the best rewards for each purchase can become cumbersome. CRED offers members insights on cards that hold the best rewards while thay make payments, taking the guesswork out of the payments you make!

With platforms like CRED offering consumers the option to make recurring payments on credit cards- there’s never been a better time to educate yourself about the options available, and how best you can use this to your advantage.