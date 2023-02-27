Looking for the best printer for your small business or home office? HP Smart Tank 580 is the answer!

Amidst the trend of digital transformation, small & micro businesses and home offices in India are turning to technology and searching for affordable and user-friendly printing solutions. HP’s latest printer – Smart Tank 580 is designed to be versatile and cater to the everyday printing needs of micro-businesses and home users. With thorough research, HP has developed a high-volume, low-maintenance printer that provides excellent value, reliability, and convenience for those who frequently print at home or for small businesses.

Why HP Smart Tank 580

From offering a smart user experience, to delivering a sustainable design, HP Smart Tank 580 is an affordable, easy-to-use, and smart printing solution which offers an uninterrupted printing of up to 12,000 black pages and 6,000 coloured pages.

With the vision to extend a helping hand to the emerging entrepreneurs and businesses, HP Smart Tank 580 acts as an intuitive and seamless set-up. The smart features and better connectivity includes self-healing Wi-Fi, convenient ink management and a lot more!

Smart Experience:

The Smart Tank 580 offers a range of smart features that make everyday printing, scanning and copying, simple and intuitive. The printer comes equipped with smart-guided buttons that guide users through these tasks with ease. Additionally, the ID copy button automatically detects IDs and prints them effortlessly. The printer also includes self-healing Wi-Fi® and improved mobility through its Smart App and Smart Advance features, providing faster and more reliable connections.

To ensure the protection of sensitive information, the Smart Tank 580 includes HP Wolf Essential Security, which is particularly important as more families continue to work and learn from home.

Sustainably designed:

The Smart Tank 580 is sustainably designed with several features that prioritize the environment. It is made using 45% post-consumer recycled content and has earned EPEAT Silver and Energy Star certifications. The printer’s energy-saving Auto On/Off Technology requires no additional effort from users to conserve energy. The Smart Tank 580 also includes a no-waste tank and spill-free, recyclable ink bottles, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact. Additionally, the printer is equipped with ink sensors that make it easy for users to monitor and maintain ink levels, helping to further reduce waste. Overall, the Smart Tank 580 is a great choice for environmentally conscious home and small business users looking for a sustainable printing solution.

Affordable Cost and long warranty:

Engineered for high-volume printing needs, The Smart Tank 580 printer delivers cost-effective color and mono printing. Consumers can also avail an extended warranty of 1 + 1 year (the second year after redemption) & 6-hour call to resolution.

With its affordable price and reliable performance, the HP Smart Tank 580 is the perfect printer for your home or office, whether you want to print a few pages or a dozen! HP Smart Tank 580 printer is available at a price of INR 18,848.