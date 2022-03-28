IPL 2022: It’s The Season Of Winning Big Rewards And Jackpots With CRED

It’s that time of the year again when sparkling nights of cricket return to the country. The new season of IPL brings back those discussions of the previous night’s match with your colleagues, dinner time drama of the final overs and more. In its intensity, its passion and its scale, cricket has its own charisma on Indians.

As we gear up with the 15th edition of IPL, fans will be welcomed back at the stadium – at limited capacity – to experience the unmatched feeling of witnessing the match with their friends and family and cheering for their favourite team.

Each year, official sponsors of the IPL offer more to their audiences. CRED, a platform of high trust individuals is back with its daily rewards, jackpots, cashback aling with newly introduced experiences for its creditworthy members. In the app, with CRED Powerplay members can pay their credit card bills to earn CRED coins during the powerplay – first six overs – of any of the IPL 2022 matches and stand a chance to win 100% cashback.

For a collective shopping experience for its members and their friends, it has launched CRED bounty, with which members can go multiplayer to win big. From March 26, CRED members can invite their contacts, play games to win rewards worth Rs. 50 crore during the IPL campaign. Members can win rewards like;

Bitcoin from Mudrex

An all expenses paid for two luxurious cruise trip around Greece, a relaxing trip to Maldives and a royal trip to Europe

Stocks worth 20 lakhs from Stockal

Gold and diamond jewelry worth 20L from Fiona Diamonds

A month long staycation in a royal palace through Airbnb

A Mahindra XUV, a Harley Davidson bike and many more rewards throughout the IPL season.

That’s not all. CRED members can use their CRED coins on exciting and rewarding deals. From 26th March till the last day of IPL 2022, members can win exclusive jackpots and rewards. These prizes will include premium products and other rewards lik watches ranging from 2L to 5L from Citizen and Seiko, a free fridge from Voltas, 1L worth crypto from CoinSwitch, Audi accessory worth 1.3L from Sennheisser and many more wins through the IPL season.

CRED members also stand a chance to win cashbacks and discounts on their favourite merchants with CRED pay. Members can use their CRED coins and experience a seamless checkout process, by using CRED pay to pay their bills and benefit with 40% discount on brands like Swiggy, Dunzo, Rentomojo, Zepto and more.

The CRED Store will have some of the best D2C and luxury brands. During IPL, members can get upto 70% off on premium products from top D2C brands across electronics, food & beverages, wellness, lifestyle, apparel and more.

If you are someone who wants to make your IPL season more rewarding and win prizes everyday, download CRED if you haven’t already.