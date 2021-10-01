How to bring out the maximum out of CRED Coins on the CRED store

The Indian Premier League is approaching a stage that fans have been longing for. The play-offs are close and we can’t wait to see how it is going to turn out. Meanwhile, there’s been another exciting season going on within the member-only community of CRED. To make this IPL season more exciting for its members, CRED is making sure members get the privileges that they truly deserve. And, you would certainly not want to play the flighted delivery and rue the opportunity lost.

The mark of a good batsman is to make full use of the deliveries where a big shot can be played. As a CRED member, now is the time to maximise the benefits out of your kitty of CRED Coins. CRED is offering huge deals on its in-app CRED store, where members can use their CRED Coins and get 70% off on their favourite brands.

What you can get today: Members can redeem their Coins on electronic brands like Sennheiser, Noise and gourmet F&B products like Nutella, Snicker and Wingreens among others to get 70% discounts. On top of this, there are over 80+ electronics products that have exciting deals for members to explore.

What you can get tomorrow: If you’re looking for the right products that cater to your health and wellness needs, October 2 is the day to explore offers. CRED offers 70% discounts on brands like Olay, Snickers, TMC, Yoga Bars, Boat, Lifelong, SkullCandy among 150+ grooming and self-care brands.

Let’s understand CRED store

CRED store is a platform that gives exclusive access to CRED members in redeeming CRED Coins for a variety of handpicked products across leading brands. Each and every product is carefully checked for quality before putting them in the CRED store.

CRED has curated a list of your favorite brands across the F&B, electronics and beauty segments. The best of the products from a variety of brands are available at the best prices and members can avail 70% discount while buying them on the CRED store. Access the CRED store now and witness all new and entertaining discovery first shopping experience to see for yourself.

There’s an un-ending list of products waiting to be explored in the CRED store and are available at jaw-dropping prices. Currently, the store has curated lists of over 500 brands and 2000+ products mainly across categories like electronics, grooming and personal care, and gourmet food and beverage.

Explore an endless list of products in the CRED store at jaw-dropping prices. Explore an endless list of products in the CRED store at jaw-dropping prices.

…and the Mega Jackpot Leaderboard

Like boundaries and sixes in the IPL, the offers don’t end here. CRED has also launched the Mega Jackpot Leaderboard where members can redeem their CRED Coins within the app and stand a chance to win thrilling rewards. So far, members who have secured the top spots in the leaderboard have won a luxurious trip to Maldives, BMW bikes, electronics makeover from Reliance Digital and cars from Kia Motors.

Today, members who redeem the most CRED coins can win US Stocks from Stockal worth Rs 30 lakhs. The second and third runner-up will get US Stocks worth Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 5 lakhs respectively. Never a wrong time to enter the stock market, is it?

All they have to do is redeem their coins across travel, store, rewards or CRED pay. Using your CRED coins to own a wide range of products at massive discounts is akin to that ‘free-hit’ delivery a batsman waits for. And, keeping in mind the taste, interest and passion of the CRED community, all the products and deals have been hand-picked to suit a member’s lifestyle needs.

Getting massive discounts and a chance to win greater rewards with the Mega Jackpot Leaderboard is a golden opportunity to maximise the benefits by using CRED Coins. Making your credit card payment on the CRED app and earning CRED Coins to further redeem them in the store is already sounding music to lots of shoppers across the country.

The big discounts on the CRED store end tomorrow while other deals on the store go on till October 14. Putting your CRED Coins to buy national and international brands and win rewards on top of your purchase looks like a ball hit over the boundary for a six!

