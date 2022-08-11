Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day this year, CRED members get a sweet deal to walk down memory lane with ‘prices of the past’ on a whole range of products. Yes, it may sound unbelievable, but the members-only platform is offering huge discounts up to 80 percent on your favourite brands as well as upcoming homegrown brands.

It’s a chance to hark back to the days when an allowance of Rs 10 would easily last a month, something that is inconceivable today. From August 11 to 15, relive the good, old days where our parents and grandparents would indulge in a shopping spree for Rs 100 with Prices of the Past Sale on the CRED Store.

To access the curation of quality-first products at prices from the Independence era, you first have to be a CRED member. Simply open the app and click on the ‘Shop’ button in the bottom tab to enter the CRED Store. You can shop for anything of your choice to be eligible for the raffle. In case you are not yet a CRED member, it’s time to download the app (available on iOS and Android) and get shopping.

If this sounds exciting, there’s a lot more to look forward to in the coming days and win amazing products from your wish list. As part of the mega raffle being held from August 11-15, you stand a chance to win Tanishq gold worth Rs 1,00,000 on August 11, a Seiko watch worth Rs 85,000 on August 12, a Nothing Phone (1) on August 13, Bounce Infinity e1 Scooter on August 14 and free flight tickets worth Rs 1,00,000 on August 15.

CRED Store is offering a curation of products across categories that is beyond your dreams. Here are some of the top deals, which include curated hampers, electronics as well as self-care products.

Long break or not, self care should always be priority especially when you get amazing discounts upto 80 percent off on products from great brands like Gillette, Santoor, Ambi Pur, Old Spice, Yardley London, Lacto Calamine and Essentials.

Amp up your health game with a host of curated hampers, such as:

Over 300 products to choose from, at just Rs.75

Over 100 Value Packs at 75% off and more than 500 products at 70% and more

Choose one or get them all, they’re on discount after all. Products on offer include Fitness Mystery Box, Beverage Mystery Box, Daily Essentials Mystery Box

Top brands include Raw Pressery, Happilo, Open Secret, True Elements, Zoff Foods, The Whole Truth,Continental Coffee, Organic India, Hersheys

Electronics for all your needs, from earphones to home accessories:

Curation from Portronics, Boat, Fire-boltt, Hammer, Wipro Google , Marshall, Ambrane, Noise, Halonix, Aircase, Raegr, Wecool to satisfy the gadget geek in you

Temperature Bottle, adapter, neckband, powerbank, Car accessories, LCD writing pads, trimmer, smart Bulb, smartwatches and more

Get upto 90% off on wired earphones and neckband from Hammer, cable, smartwatch and trimmer from Ambrane, smart bulbs from Halonix and Wipro and Modesk Phone Stand, Gomechanic Car vacuum cleaner and Fire-boltt smartwatch

Choose from Deo Pack of 2 @129 , nail polish pack of 2 @ 111, soaps pack of 33 @149, manicure kit @110 and many more self care products.

And when you are tired from all the partying and travelling, choose products from Propshop, Evenflow, The Better Home, Absorbia, Cleno, Sleepy Cat and The White Willow for an uninterrupted night (or day nap) sleep

