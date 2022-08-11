scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

From August 11 to 15, relive the good, old days where our parents and grandparents would indulge in a shopping spree for Rs 100 with Prices of the Past Sale on the CRED Store.


Updated: August 11, 2022 10:59:30 pm
CRED Store is offering a curation of products across categories that is beyond your dreams.

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day this year, CRED members get a sweet deal to walk down memory lane with ‘prices of the past’ on a whole range of products. Yes, it may sound unbelievable, but the members-only platform is offering huge discounts up to 80 percent on your favourite brands as well as upcoming homegrown brands.

It’s a chance to hark back to the days when an allowance of Rs 10 would easily last a month, something that is inconceivable today. From August 11 to 15, relive the good, old days where our parents and grandparents would indulge in a shopping spree for Rs 100 with Prices of the Past Sale on the CRED Store.

To access the curation of quality-first products at prices from the Independence era, you first have to be a CRED member. Simply open the app and click on the ‘Shop’ button in the bottom tab to enter the CRED Store. You can shop for anything of your choice to be eligible for the raffle. In case you are not yet a CRED member, it’s time to download the app (available on iOS and Android) and get shopping.

If this sounds exciting, there’s a lot more to look forward to in the coming days and win amazing products from your wish list. As part of the mega raffle being held from August 11-15, you stand a chance to win Tanishq gold worth Rs 1,00,000 on August 11, a Seiko watch worth Rs 85,000 on August 12, a Nothing Phone (1) on August 13, Bounce Infinity e1 Scooter on August 14 and free flight tickets worth Rs 1,00,000 on August 15.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

CRED Store is offering a curation of products across categories that is beyond your dreams. Here are some of the top deals, which include curated hampers, electronics as well as self-care products.

Long break or not, self care should always be priority especially when you get amazing discounts upto 80 percent off on products from great brands like Gillette, Santoor, Ambi Pur, Old Spice, Yardley London, Lacto Calamine and Essentials. 

Here are some of the top deals, which include curated health hampers, electronics as well as self-care products: 

Amp up your health game with a host of curated hampers, such as:

  • Over 300 products to choose from, at just Rs.75 
  • Over 100 Value Packs at 75% off and more than 500 products at 70% and more
  • Choose one or get them all, they’re on discount after all. Products on offer include Fitness Mystery Box, Beverage Mystery Box, Daily Essentials Mystery Box
  • Top brands include Raw Pressery, Happilo, Open Secret, True Elements, Zoff Foods, The Whole Truth,Continental Coffee, Organic India, Hersheys

Electronics for all your needs, from earphones to home accessories: 

  • Curation from Portronics, Boat, Fire-boltt, Hammer, Wipro, Google, Marshall, Ambrane, Noise, Halonix, Aircase, Raegr, Wecool to satisfy the gadget geek in you
  • Temperature Bottle, adapter, neckband, powerbank, Car accessories, LCD writing pads, trimmer, smart Bulb, smartwatches and more 
  • Get upto 90% off on wired earphones and neckband from Hammer, cable, smartwatch and trimmer from Ambrane, smart bulbs from Halonix and Wipro and Modesk Phone Stand, Gomechanic Car vacuum cleaner and Fire-boltt smartwatch

Long break or not self care should always be priority especially when you get amazing discounts upto 80 percent off on products from great brands like Gillette, Santoor, Ambi Pur, Old Spice, Yardley London, Lacto Calamine and Essentials 

  • Choose from Deo Pack of 2 @129 , nail polish pack of 2 @ 111, soaps pack of 33 @149, manicure kit @110 and many more self care products.
  • And when you are tired from all the partying and travelling, choose products from Propshop, Evenflow, The Better Home, Absorbia, Cleno, Sleepy Cat and The White Willow for an uninterrupted night (or day nap) sleep

(For latest news and updates from CRED, follow on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED.)

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Branded Content News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 10:48:22 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

5

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Featured Stories

My India, my Pakistan
My India, my Pakistan
What the Pope should say to India
What the Pope should say to India
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Live Blog

Best of Express
Must Read
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News