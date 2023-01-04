Future-Proof Your Career with NASSCOM: In Conversation with the CEO SSC NASSCOM Kirti Seth

New year often feels like a fresh start and a great opportunity to change habits and establish new routines that will help one grow psychologically, emotionally, socially, physically, or intellectually. It is the time of the year when people choose to reflect on the good, the bad, and make plans for the future.

The past few years have been marked by unprecedented levels of digital transformation, and the need to invest in upskilling to build in-demand capabilities. The Indian Express in conversation with Kirti Seth (CEO, SSC NASSCOM), talks about FutureSkills Prime, a digital upskilling initiative focused on emerging technologies, that is a partnership between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and NASSCOM; and how it can be a go to platform for upskilling.

In the conversation, Kirti Seth shared interesting highlights on how upskilling should be a part of the New Year’s resolution. “It’s the fact that learning to learn is going to be the biggest skill. As the world keeps changing. As technology keeps evolving. And along with technology, how we work, how we learn, how we play, everything changes. So, if we’re not going to upskill ourselves, we’re going to find ourselves being irrelevant” she added.

As FutureSkills Prime aims to reskill 2 million professionals and potential employees & students in the industry by using the technology of the future, the digital talent hub focuses on creating a space where a learner can access content on all the skills of the future. The CEO also added, “At NASSCOM, we have a special job portal for people who have got certified on FutureSkills Prime, especially on the digital skills and all the other related technology skills. So that becomes showcased to all the technology companies who are the members of NASSCOM, there are so many options out there.”

So, with the vision that one is never too old to learn anything new, NASSCOM aims to establish a relationship with all the colleges and companies. “So, if I were to have a wish list, I would say that my biggest wish would be that the platform helps to bridge the talent gap. And that’s really how it’s going to evolve the most. Everything that we do is going to try and bring both colleges and companies together. So that this gap that we’ve been talking about perennially, definitely narrows down.”, she added.

To learn more about FutureSkills Prime and to understand the need of upskilling via the knowledge nugget,