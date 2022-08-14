scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Travel and Stay across 25+ destinations at 47%  from August 11-August 15


Updated: August 14, 2022 10:10:49 am
Available for a limited time only from August 11 - August 15, CRED is offering you a chance to stay at some of the most luxurious and exotic properties across India.

Beauty in diversity can be the motto for travel in India. And when you have a travel partner in CRED travel, you need no other reason to pack your bags and head out.

Introducing FInd Your Freedom – a limited time travel sale by CRED travel where you can explore the best of India with specially curated stays and packages. 

And if you need more reasons:

  • Date flexibility – book your travel during the sale period but travel when the wanderlust strikes – CRED travel allows you the flexibility to book now and travel later
  • Premium properties, curated stays and member only inclusions – our members are special and so should be their holidays. With CRED travel you can book premium, luxury properties and stays at member only prices with member only inclusions like complimentary upgrades, all meals, add-ons.
  • Seamless refunds and easy rescheduling 

How to book:

  • If you are a CRED member, open the app and click on the shop button in the bottom tab and select travel to access the travel curation
  • Browse through curated deals across categories like wander the west, navigate the north, savor the south, all inclusive stays, quick getaways and more to book the holiday of your choice 
  • If you are not yet a CRED member, download the app (available on iOS and Android) and get booking 

Available for a limited time only from August 11 – August 15, CRED is offering you a chance to stay at some of the most luxurious and exotic properties across India. Get special perks when you book from over 25+ stays from Kashmir to Goa to Manali to Kerala. The best part? You can choose to travel when you can: Book your stays now and avail them with extended travel validity to ensure your schedule and your travel mood line up perfectly!

Here are some top picks:

  1. The Zuri White Sands Resort, Goa – Located on the picturesque Varca Beach, the Zuri offers privacy, solitude, and an authentic Goan experience. Measuring a spacious 45 square meters and having a panoramic view of the landscaped gardens, the Zuri Garden View Rooms offer you an unparalleled experience of luxury. 
  2. Taj Lands End, Mumbai – Ensconced within this luxury hotel in Mumbai, you could choose to overlook that you are at the nerve center of a thriving metropolis. redefining style and comfort, the all-encompassing rooms and suites offer spectacular views of the majestic Arabian Sea. Get pampered by the world-renowned butlers and enjoy sumptuous in-room dining experiences, curated to perfection. 
  3. Coorg Wilderness Resort, Coorg – Explore the ‘Scotland of India’ by staying at one of the most luxurious 5-star hotels Coorg has to offer. Start your day by the infinity pool sipping on your favorite drink, or follow nature’s trails on the majestic hills of Madikeri. With innumerable nooks and corners of sprawling hills and glorious valleys, you can take in the divine views of rich untouched wilderness from the bay windows of your luxurious suite. 
  4. Indana Palace, Jodhpur – With Mehrangarh Fort and ever-majestic Umaid Bhavan Palace sitting right outside your window, Indana Palace offers you an immersive royal Rajasthani experience, giving you the ultimate 5-star treatment, leaving you craving more. 

About CRED:

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For the latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 09:59:58 am

Final joints in place in world’s highest rly bridge over Chenab

