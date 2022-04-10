Enjoy the IPL with Weekend Binge Offers, courtesy CRED and Swiggy  

It’s IPL season and we know what that means – high adrenaline as you cheer for your favourite players, a lot of feasting and celebrating. But that’s not all. CRED members can take the celebrations to a greater high with Weekend Binge Offers, thanks to CRED X Swiggy partnership.

As IPL league standings, pinch-hitters, hattrick takers become part of your vocabulary this season, CRED is reimagining your leisure time with Weekend Binge Offers, to add to the IPL excitement. The weekend IPL, CRED and Swiggy equals a triple bonanza.

Launched in partnership with Swiggy, from April 8, CRED members can unlock the special offer on their CRED app and get exclusive discounts up to 40 percent on food orders placed on Swiggy using CRED pay.

How does it work?

Simply unlock CRED boost on your CRED app by using CRED coins. Once the boost is activated, you will be redirected to Swiggy to make your selection and place the order. Finalise your order and on the payment page, select CRED pay as the payment method. The boosted offer will be automatically applied. Members can select and complete the payment using credit cards added to their CRED account in a single click.

Looking for last-minute grocery and other matchday essentials? Fret not, CRED has you covered and more, as you get to avail discounts while using CRED pay on Swiggy Instamart as well. With your food wishlist fulfilled thanks to the Weekend Binge by CRED X Swiggy during the IPL season, all that’s left to do is indulge in unlimited snacks and never-ending fun as you soak up the spirit of the IPL.

As CRED members know, there are rewards galore for paying their credit card bills on time. Meanwhile, CRED pay, piloted in 2020, is a payment experience for members on leading brand platforms. It enables brands to create a direct-to-consumer channel by offering them an instant payment experience on their platforms.

For IPL 2022, Swiggy is also running Swiggy Instamart Fast 5 and ‘Swiggy Match Day Mania’ offers. During the overs between 16-20 in both the innings of every IPL, viewers can get exciting deals including up to 50 % off across hundreds of products on Swiggy Instamart. Match Day Mania celebrates the nation’s love for cricket with the best food and offers. Consumers can avail great deals with up to 60% and get big discounts on large orders across their favourite restaurants.

So, what are you waiting for? Avail the Weekend binge offer from CRED X Swiggy & cheer for your favorite team!