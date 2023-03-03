Driving India into the next frontiers of Social Innovation & Tech prowess

A sustainable future is the need of the hour as we witness climate change impacting different parts of the world, creating an uneven environmental imbalance, altering weather patterns, and inducing calamities. India is not left unscathed. The key to driving a sustainable future is technology and innovation through digital transformation. The sum of all the three – Digital Technology (DX), Green Technology (GX) and Innovation – is a citizen-centric society that is encapsulated in good social justice, mindful social development, and futuristic social advancements. POWERING GOOD through Social Innovation driven by a sustainability mindset and technological innovation is no longer a philosophical idea, it is a reality with the global conglomerate like Hitachi. In India, it particularly resonates with what the country and its policies are constantly propagating through initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Financial Inclusion by making advancements in Fintech and Antodaya programmes.

Interestingly, at a marquee event like Digital Awards 2022, the President of India articulated sits at the core of Hitachi’s play in the country. One of the few key ideas delivered was about how India will develop into a powerhouse of knowledge economy through the bridging of the digital divide by deploying technology. And, in that context, social justice should be the primary objective of digital innovations. Hitachi has been offering solutions under this ecosystem for over a century through its various business acumen. Cutting-edge digital innovation and solutions development through GlobalLogic, development of futuristic payments and financial solutions through Hitachi Payments, creation of effective and highly accessible citizen-centric platform-driven social services through Hitachi MGRM Net, driving the nation’s economy through logistical empowerment by Hitachi Rail and building a sustainable society through technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Hitachi India R&D are some of these fundamental Social Innovation sectors through which Hitachi is Powering Good a society that is healthy, and sustainable that is ready for the future.

As Mr. Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director Hitachi India shared, “India is at the threshold of a social revolution where every citizen is empowered and has access to socially innovative and futuristic tools of health, and upliftment. We at Hitachi have entrusted ourselves in Powering Good, a social justice system by creating the next generation of social innovation products and services that enables each stakeholder towards a sustainable society. We are and have been partners to India’s next phase of development and we ensure that that development is driven by DX, GX and Innovation Which is at the core of Hitachi’s ethos.”

GlobalLogic: making tech the DNA of social innovation

GlobalLogic, a leader in digital product engineering is relentlessly helping clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating its strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise with Hitachi’s Operating Technology and Information Technology capabilities, GlobalLogic is empowering its clients to imagine what is possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Through design studios and engineering centres across the world, extending deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, manufacturing, semiconductor, and technology industries, GlobalLogic is making brands create value across the entire product lifecycle — not just by developing cutting-edge technology, but also by helping offer products that are not only evolved but more relevant to digitally-savvy consumers.

Hitachi MGRM Net: citizen welfare in a digital-first environment

Hitachi MGRM Net has been offering primarily domain expert applications, solutions, and services to public and private sectors in India. It also markets and implements state-of-the-art e-Governance solutions. The myriad of research data and analysis on e-Governance systems enriches its solutions to be complete and most relevant across multiple domains such as e-Education, e-Healthcare, and e-Agriculture. Hitachi MGRM Net has built solutions for India, a vast landscape of cultural and economic multiplicities within the urban and rural settings providing different opportunities. That apart, Hitachi MGRM Net’s revolutionary M-GovTM Platform is delivering citizen-centric services through a single, integrated platform. As a technology solutions provider, Hitachi MGRM Net is crafting innovative solutions under multiple domains covering the citizen life cycle such as e-Education and e-Healthcare. Its state-of-the-art e-Governance systems and services are based on unique proprietary technologies developed through years of research incorporating global best practices to address Human Lifecycle needs through product tools and services. Hitachi MGRM Net has been successfully appraised for ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) at ML5 amongst other certifications.

Hitachi Payments: leading innovative digital solutions

Hitachi Payment Services, a significant player in the payment space, has been further strengthening the payment infrastructure in the country by enabling easy access to cash and digital payments for the people. With a focus on security, reliability and innovation, Hitachi Payments has been offering a comprehensive suite of cash and digital payment solutions backed by a state-of-the-art technology platform, end-to-end services, and a robust nationwide network. And these are particularly manifested through solutions such as SoftPOS, E-Rupi, Intuitive Merchant Platform, and advanced CRMs. Hitachi Payments has been enabling a new era of payments.

Hitachi Rail: moving the mobility needle

Giving a boost to green tech, Hitachi Rail has been actively partnering with the Government of India in some of the country’s evolutionary infrastructure projects. One such project is the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). Hitachi is executing two projects for WDFC. One is complete signalling and telecommunication system for the 915 km (Rewari-Haryana to Vadodara (Gujarat) line involving 31 stations, and the other is the installation of a train protection and warning system for 1337 km (Rewari-Haryana to JNPT-Mumbai) Maharashtra line involving 43 stations.

One notable achievement has been the recognition of safety approval for Hitachi’s Electronic Interlocking System which should pave the way for wider use of this technology within Indian Railways. Hitachi has successfully developed the Trackside System configuration design suiting WDFC conditions and deployed the initial section of WDFC, duly performing the type tests in Japan. The railway track is designed to run freight trains with double-stack containers at speeds up to 100 kmph with hauling capacity up to 15000 tonnes. The project, when completed is expected to substantially improve the freight movement capacity of Indian Railways and decongest the lines that currently share freight and passenger traffic. There is no doubt that DFCCIL will play a significant role in India’s growth in the years to come.

Hitachi R&D: promoting sustainable living with enhanced tech

For more than a century of the company’s foundation, Hitachi India’s R&D has been putting Hitachi’s Mission – “Contribute to society through the development of superior, original technology and products” into practice, developing cutting-edge technologies and fostering innovations that ushered in the future. The strength of Hitachi India’s R&D lies in its centralized ownership of the technology platforms and know-how integral to the Hitachi Group’s Operational Technology (OT), IT, and Products, allowing the company to establish a value creation cycle that extends from collaborative creation to development, and further accumulation.

Hitachi India R&D’s vision includes partnerships across key Government of India initiatives like ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make and create digital business on data exchange platforms enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI). As the leaders of innovation, we aim to enhance our presence and outreach in key areas like Digital Payments, Smart city, Mobility, IT security, Data Analytics, Smart Agriculture and so on. With a vision to support people’s livelihood through a sustainable society with Artificial Intelligence (AI), data and technology, Hitachi India R&D delivers green, AI based digital solutions that demonstrate technology and innovation to resolve issues in society.

Key pillars, one goal

A citizen-centric, sustainable society is essential for social development but also fundamental, which needs a focus through the lens of sustainable growth, technological advancements, and innovation for the future. At Hitachi, the fundamentals form the key pillars of business that are set to achieve a unified goal: Hitachi Social Innovation Business is Powering Good through data and technology for a sustainable future. And the objective is to make an emphatic journey towards achieving that goal with all the engines of business. This journey is a relentless one because Powering Good is a continuous process and innovation towards developing solutions for that is limitless and perpetual.

