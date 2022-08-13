CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Updated: August 13, 2022 4:18:42 pm
The CRED store brings a curated range of products via its Freedom Fest 2022 to celebrate the true essence of Independence. The members stand a chance to win over Rs 10 crores worth of rewards. From the best of food, fashion, to beauty & wellness products among others, the members can unlock the freedom over 4 days, from 12th – 15th August, by using their CRED coins that are rewarded for paying credit card bills on time.
Members can also enjoy special rewards, 12+ jackpots, exciting deals for several D2C brands, and other favourite brands like Beco, Mamaearth, Bare Anatomy, Almo, GIVA, Guess, PUMA, Louis Philippe.
CRED is introducing Freedom Boost, as part of the Freedom Fest, with 4x the power of 1 Boost. Members will get 40 percent off through 1 boost. As always, CRED has curated the best brands across categories such as groceries, food and beverages, travel and many more.
How to access the rewards:
Subscriber Only Stories
To access the selection of best brands and curated rewards at prices from the Independence era, you first have to be a CRED member. Simply open the app and click on the ‘Rewards’ button in the bottom tab to enter the CRED Store. In case you are not yet a CRED member, it’s time to download the app (available on iOS and Android) and get shopping.
Brace yourself up and get ready to grab the best deals and offers this Independence Day. CRED members are in for an exciting and rewarding experience on the app. However, if you are not yet a CRED member, then all you need to do is to download the app (available on iOS and Android) and get started with your shopping.
About CRED
With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Branded Content News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health systemPremium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
Latest News
Xiaomi launches humanoid robot named CyberOne
Can House of the Dragon be HBO’s next Game of Thrones?
How the success of eye donation has helped control corneal blindness in the country
Gul Panag makes a case for androgynous fashion in this Raghavendra Rathore attire; see pics
Punjab MLAs to get only one pension from today
Shaheen Afridi might have to be rested to keep him injury-free for Asia Cup, T20 WC: Babar Azam
Leaders of different religions come together to launch Dharmik Sauhard Manch-Gujarat
Vindu Dara Singh recalls Raju Srivastava’s Bigg Boss journey: ‘He really gave KRK a piece of his mind’
Stray cow attacks former Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel at Har Ghar Tiranga rally
NIT-Rourkela awards blockchain-based digital degrees
BJP supporter hurls slipper at Tamil Nadu minister Thiagarajan’s car at Madurai airport
The first cricketer who touched 100mph, Shoaib Akhtar turns 47