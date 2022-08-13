scorecardresearch
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

CRED is introducing Freedom Boost as part of the Freedom Fest, with 4x the power of 1 Boost. Members will get 40 percent off through one boost. As always, CRED has curated the best brands across categories such as groceries, food and beverages, travel and many more. 


CRED has curated the best brands across categories such as groceries, food and beverages, travel and many more. 

The CRED store brings a curated range of products via its Freedom Fest 2022 to celebrate the true essence of Independence. The members stand a chance to win over Rs 10 crores worth of rewards. From the best of food, fashion, to beauty & wellness products among others, the members can unlock the freedom over 4 days, from 12th – 15th August, by using their CRED coins that are rewarded for paying credit card bills on time.

Members can also enjoy special rewards, 12+ jackpots, exciting deals for several D2C brands, and other favourite brands like Beco, Mamaearth, Bare Anatomy, Almo, GIVA, Guess, PUMA, Louis Philippe. 

CRED is introducing Freedom Boost, as part of the Freedom Fest, with 4x the power of 1 Boost. Members will get 40 percent off through 1 boost. 

Get ready to grab the best deals and offers this Independence Day.

How to access the rewards:

To access the selection of best brands and curated rewards at prices from the Independence era, you first have to be a CRED member. Simply open the app and click on the ‘Rewards’ button in the bottom tab to enter the CRED Store. In case you are not yet a CRED member, it’s time to download the app (available on iOS and Android) and get shopping.

Brace yourself up and get ready to grab the best deals and offers this Independence Day. CRED members are in for an exciting and rewarding experience on the app. However, if you are not yet a CRED member, then all you need to do is to download the app (available on iOS and Android) and get started with your shopping.

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED

 

