CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

The CRED store brings a curated range of products via its Freedom Fest 2022 to celebrate the true essence of Independence. The members stand a chance to win over Rs 10 crores worth of rewards. From the best of food, fashion, to beauty & wellness products among others, the members can unlock the freedom over 4 days, from 12th – 15th August, by using their CRED coins that are rewarded for paying credit card bills on time.

Members can also enjoy special rewards, 12+ jackpots, exciting deals for several D2C brands, and other favourite brands like Beco, Mamaearth, Bare Anatomy, Almo, GIVA, Guess, PUMA, Louis Philippe.

CRED is introducing Freedom Boost, as part of the Freedom Fest, with 4x the power of 1 Boost. Members will get 40 percent off through 1 boost. As always, CRED has curated the best brands across categories such as groceries, food and beverages, travel and many more.

How to access the rewards:

To access the selection of best brands and curated rewards at prices from the Independence era, you first have to be a CRED member. Simply open the app and click on the ‘Rewards’ button in the bottom tab to enter the CRED Store. In case you are not yet a CRED member, it’s time to download the app (available on iOS and Android) and get shopping.

