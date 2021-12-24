CRED Santa has their closet open for its members! Find out what you can win

‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’, a 70’s song resonates well with all the gifts and happiness that marks the beginning of the festive season. This holiday season, CRED, a community of trustworthy and creditworthy individuals, is making sure that the members who have their personal finances in shape and follow the right approach in managing money are rewarded suitably.

CRED’s holiday campaign Cheer Days is live now! CRED Santa has opened its closet to reward financially responsible behavior of CRED members. As a CRED member, there is an abundance of exciting activities to explore during the Cheer Days campaign. From exciting rewards, easter eggs, jackpots, social media puzzles and games topped with a surprise Santa Claus, there’s much more that you can indulge in.

To make the festive season even more cheerful, there’s none other than CRED Santa Deepika Padukone to give away items from the closet! Yes, you read it right. As a CRED member you can win rewards, jackpots and more with CRED Santa Deepika Padukone and cherish these moments for long.

The jackpots and offers are all across the in-app store waiting for the CRED members to lay their hands on them. The deals run across food and beverages, electronics, grooming, wellness, and more. These offers can be unlocked using CRED coins, which are rewarded to members for paying credit card bills on time.

In addition to items from CRED Santa Deepika’s closet, CRED members stand to win:

Bitcoin worth Rs 10 lakh from Coinswitch – On 24th Dec

Gold worth Rs 10 lakh from Tanishq – On 25th Dec

Shopping voucher worth Rs 10 lakh from Amazon – On 26th Dec

Now, that’s how CRED Santa’s Cheer Days has got all the goodies laid out. With almost Rs 100 crore worth of rewards at stake, you will surely not want to miss the CRED Cheer Days extravaganza at any cost.

CRED follows the best practices to maintain trust among its members and the platform has finally emerged as an aggregator of trust. CRED members are encouraged to follow good financial behavior and members are pleasantly surprised at the ways their diligence pays off when suitably rewarded for their money management moves.

If you are one of those who are on the right side of being financially responsible and are yet not on CRED, there’s a lot you could be missing. With every interaction with CRED, members get that feeling of something extra, that they undoubtedly deserve!

We all love surprises! And, what better way to surprise oneself and family members than to exchange gifts. Starting today, use your CRED coins to make the most of the CRED Santa’s Cheer Days till Santa is in town as the deal ends on December 26