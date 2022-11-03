CRED Pay Days Offers The Best Rewards Of The Season: Let’s Hear From The Winners

As our Indian cricket team comes closer to reaching the semi-finals, Indians couldn’t be more excited to support the team in upcoming matches. CRED members have an additional reason to cheer – they can pay their bills on CRED during the CRED pay days from 22nd October to 6th November and get a variety of rewards, jackpots, and cashbacks with brands like Visa, Citibank, Zepto, Swiggy, Starbucks, among others.

There are few who might get the opportunity to realize their dreams with an all-cost paid trip to Paris, get a whole Apple suite or own an exquisite BMW bike. This World Cup season, CRED members have won this and they stand a chance to win more by covering all of their bills on CRED.

Vinayak M. Nannoji from Karnataka who won the BMW G310R Bike on 30th October said, “I never thought that using the CRED app would lead me to win a BMW bike. I am extremely happy and would like to thank the entire CRED team for this tremendous gift”.

Prabhakar Verma from Lucknow won the first jackpot – a trip to Paris on 23rd October 2022. A resident of Lucknow and a civil engineer by profession, “I couldn’t believe it initially because Paris is my dream destination but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”

Manmohan Rathour from Maharashtra, who won the Apple Suite on 27th October said, “When I first heard the news, I was still in disbelief and then I got the confirmation that I had won the Apple Suite which included an iPhone, iWatch and Airpods. It’s one of the biggest rewards I could’ve received, otherwise I win CRED coins and cashback. Thank you CRED team!”

Here are the details of all the rewards you can win by paying your bills on CRED:

Upto 25% cashback on your first bill payment

Upto 30% off on Zepto

Chance to win 3-month Swiggy One membership

Stand a chance to win Cleartrip Rs.5k on flights and 7.5k on hotels, including premium hotels

Jackpots for All Occasions:

On 6th November, win a chance to fly 1st class to an international destination

From October 22 to November 6, CRED members can pay any and all of their bills, online and offline, and win exciting rewards. Here is the list of bills you can pay on CRED:

Telecom (mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, DTH

Utilities (electricity, water, gas)

Others (Fastag, insurance premiums, loan repayments)

Rent (house rent, office rent, maintenance, brokerage, token amount)

Education (college fees, school fees, tuition fees)

Credit Card bill

