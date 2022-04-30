CRED Members Can Now Enjoy Alphonso Mangoes Straight From Konkan Farmers

In India, summers and mangoes are synonymous. The fruit’s essence and flavour brings a respite from the season’s heat and humidity. And why go out to search for the perfect dozen of mangoes when you can get it from the comfort of your homes? To make the summer experience complete, CRED has come up with a unique member-only offer to indulge in Alphonso Mangoes, with the added feel good factor of benefiting farmers from the Konkan region.

All you need to do is head to the CRED app at 8PM and place your order to get the freshest Mangoes delivered at your doorstep.

CRED has announced its Summer sale from April 26-30, to feature a bonanza of summer essentials with 5000+ products across wellness, beauty, grooming, electronics and more. Besides these tempting offers from brands, CRED has also tied up for a one-of-a-kind initiative to bring authentic mangoes direct from the Konkan mango farming community.

CRED has partnered with Ekyaam, a global Alphonso mango brand (by the Innoterra Group), so that during the sale, CRED members will have access to buying the best of Alphonso Mangoes sourced by local farmers of the Konkan region. CRED members can look forward to enjoying the freshest of Alphonso mangoes available everyday on the app at 8pm at special member only prices as part of a limited period offer.

A global Alphonso brand, Ekyaam is a welfare initiative that signifies the first time that farmers of the Konkan have united to take charge of delivering the true experience of the fruit to consumers. Ekyaam brings to the world’s discerning consumers the best qualities of the Alphonso – its vibrant colours, sublime aroma, complex flavours and a buttery smooth texture.

According to the brand spokesperson, “Ekyaam Alphonsos not only signify the best Alphonso mangoes but also the unification of the Konkan farming community under one umbrella. Our mangoes are fully traceable to our handpicked farms. The Cred community represents some of the most discerning taste makers of the country making Cred an ideal partner for the launch of this unique product and brand.”

States Abhijeet Manjarekar, a farmer from Ratnagiri who owns six acres, “Alphonso mangoes from Ekyaam are curated from champion farms and reflect the expertise of the Konkan farming community. We are delighted to partner with CRED through Innoterra and offer our finest collection of mangoes to its members as part of the CRED summer sale. Through this partnership, we have been able to connect two significant communities, showcasing Indian farmers’ ability to deliver high-quality products to a discerning audience.”

There was a tremendous response to the mango offer & below are the some of the members who won Mangoes from Ekyaam:

From Gujarat;

Komal Gandhi, Vadodara

Robin Garg and Chirag Ramani, Ahmedabad

From Maharashtra;

Ritu Jain, Mumbai

Jitender Kumhar, Thane

Divyadarshan Jain, Pune

From the Chattisgarh

From the North

Kshitiz Bhambri, Delhi NCR

Payal Shukla, Kanpur Nagar

From the South:

Jayant Jhanwar, Bangalore

Aditya Grandhi, Santra Devi and Murtaza Godhrawala, Hyderabad

Saikiran Kokkulam, Secunderabad

If you too want to stand a chance to win these fresh and delicious mangoes, head to the CRED app before April 30. For more details and instructions, please visit CRED’s official website or download their iOS / Android app.