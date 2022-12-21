CRED launches BidBlast – Turns the auction model on its head

Aiming to create rewarding shopping experiences for their members, CRED takes it one step further with its recent launch of BidBlast that seeks to enhance the user experience.

Have you ever won something by placing the lowest bid?

About BidBlast –

BidBlast; a bidding game is played using CRED coins and no real money is required. As opposed to traditional bidding where the highest bidder wins, BidBlast rewards the lowest, most unique bid for free.

Everyday at 6:00 PM, CRED members can start placing their bids and the winners will be announced at 9:00 PM on CRED Store.

How to play BidBlast

CRED launches BidBlast CRED launches BidBlast

– Open the CRED app at 6:00 PM and click on the Shop tab to enter CRED Store

– Click on the BidBlast banner to enter the game arena

– Select the reward you want to bid for and then click on play

– Buy a set of 6 bids @ 1000 CRED coins

– Enter 6 unique numbers; one on each ticket. Click submit.

– Results will be announced daily at 9pm

Advertisement

Pro tip: You can buy up to 5 sets of 6 bids each, i.e; a total of 30 bids per reward to increase your chances to win.

What do you stand to win while placing your bids through Bidblast?

There are 3 mega rewards to be won by 3 different members everyday and all BidBlast participants can buy from top brands as well as from a broad array of products on CRED Store at member exclusive prices.

Here is the reward schedule for the first week –

Advertisement

21st December: Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle

22nd December: a trip to Krabi & Phuket

23rd December: Bounce infinity E1

24th December: iPhone 14 Pro

25th December: Sony Bravia 65 inch TV

About CRED

CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform consisting of trusted individuals, brands and institutions with a goal to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals. Its approach towards making financial decisions visible and creating empathetic user centric designs are rewarding to its members as it facilitates access to a better life through rewards and experiences.

Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals and one can access CRED on iOS as well as Android.

For latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED.