CRED hosts first-ever Republic Day sale with big discounts on 400+ homegrown brands 

This Republic Day, rewards and massive discounts are waiting for CRED members. Hang onto your seatbelts (and CRED coins) as CRED’s first ever mega Republic Day sale goes live on January 26, the eight-day shopping festival will run until February 2.

Making the deal sweeter are a host of homegrown brands that one can pick from. This is a golden opportunity to get “vocal for local” this Republic Day as CRED members get exclusive access to premium and unique products from over 400+ successful Indian D2C brands.

Members can look forward to big savings with CRED’s best price guarantee, up to 70 percent mega discounts, cashbacks, rewards and giveaways in exchange for CRED Coins which are awarded to members for paying credit card bills on time.

Here’s sneak peek into some of the offers CRED members can enjoy across categories, such as:

Electronics and audio : Boat, Noise, Crossbeats, pTron, Firebolt

Gourmet Food and Beverage: Wingreens, Whole Truth, Yogabar, Open secret, 4700 BC, Blue Tokai

Beauty & Personal Care : The Man company, Man matters, Moms Co. WOW science, Beardo, Bombay Shaving company

Apparel & Accessories : Damensch, Almo, Bewakoof

Since its launch in 2020, CRED store has been a trusted partner of Indian D2C brands helping them widen their audience base. Indian D2C brands have over the years built strong consumer affinity fostered by strong value proposition and quality. The CRED platform will help them expand their brand connect to CRED members – India’s most trusted and creditworthy.

With this campaign, CRED, a community of trustworthy and creditworthy individuals, is easing members into the new year with unbelievable offers.

So, don’t wait to get your shopping wish lists ready and keep an eye out for offers on the CRED app. And if you haven’t done so already, download the CRED app now on iOS and Android.

Currently, over 9.5 million individuals are part of CRED, which is accessible to anyone with a credit score of over 750. CRED processes 25 percent of credit card bill payments in India and the community includes over 35 percent of premium credit card-holders.