2x Cashbacks, 15 brands – CRED presents the Double Deal Days extravaganza

Grocery, shopping, F&B, beauty, as many categories as many bills. But CRED members needn’t worry about these bills pinching their pockets.

CRED presents Double Deal Days where till 31st December, members stand a chance to get 2x cashback for every CRED pay transaction. These offers are available on best of marquee brands such as Uber, Myntra, Big Basket, Pharmeasy, Lenskart, Nykaa, Zepto, Jio, Vi, Tata 1mg, FirstCry, Urban Company, Jiomart and Domino’s among others.

Get 2x cashback for every CRED pay transaction Get 2x cashback for every CRED pay transaction

How to avail the offer?

There are two ways where members can avail this offer:

Visit any of the merchants’ platforms.

Once the order has been placed, the member can use CRED pay as the payment method on the checkout page.

Transacting via CRED pay, the user can claim 2x cashback up to Rs. 500 on CRED app.

OR

On the CRED app, the user can simply click and visit the CRED pay Double Deal rewards on the home screen.

The user can simply transact using cards or UPI via CRED pay at checkout on the merchant platform.

This will lead the user to claim 2x cashback up to Rs. 500 on CRED app.

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED.