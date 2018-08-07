Losing one of her twins to pneumonia, a mother is desperately trying to save the other

Imagine the pain of a seven-month pregnant mother, who has just been told, “You have 15 minutes to decide, save either yourself or your twin babies!”

I chose to fight for my babies, and that decision changed my life for the worst.

I am Nagma Shaikh, and this is the story of my pre-mature twin babies. It began the day I visited my gynecologist for a regular check-up in my third trimester. Due to some unforeseen complications I had to undergo an urgent cesarean section. I don’t remember a lot after that, but there were people panicking around me in the operation theatre. I soon lost consciousness.

Two days later, when I came to, I was lying on a hospital bed and there was no sign of my babies. I wasn’t allowed to see them for another 3 days! I begged and cried but nobody listened to me.

On the fifth day, I got out of my bed, walked myself till the NICU unit, and saw my flesh and blood entangled with tubes and pricked with needles. That sight scared me more than anything! I just couldn’t see them in that condition. I wanted to hold them in my arms, feed them, and take them home. My babies needed me and I needed them.

I was told that they were born with a disease called TTTS (Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome). In simple words, one of my babies passed all the blood to another in the womb. Hence, one of them had excessive blood which resulted in clots; and the other didn’t even have enough blood to survive. My little warriors, together, had been fighting hard since the moment they were born. I wished for them to have each other’s back in this battle. And then one day, pneumonia killed one of them.

One was taking his last breath while the other was crying his lungs out. It felt as if he knew his brother is leaving him to fight the battle alone. Since the day I entered the hospital, all I wanted was to take my twins home. But what I took home is the dead body of one of them. It broke me in a way that can never be fixed.

I lost everything there is to lose. The only treasure left is my last hope, my only son, who is still in the hospital and needs utmost medical care at the moment. I cannot afford to buy a single medicine for him and I’m losing my mind over how to arrange for Rs 16 lakh ($23,268) for his treatment.

My only ray of hope is the generous people willing to donate. I am a private tutor by profession and teach pre-school grade children. The biggest lesson I have learnt from this is that life is uncertain. What really matters is who stands by you in your worst times.

I will always be indebted to the ones who donate funds for my child and stand by my family when even our creator couldn’t.

You can help Nagma by donating to her fundraiser on Ketto. Please click here to donate.

