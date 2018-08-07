If you have the will to make a difference, you will make a difference

‘Rise Against Hunger India’ aims to end hunger and starvation from the roots by 2030. ‘Rise Against Hunger India’ aims to end hunger and starvation from the roots by 2030.

Often, we have the chance to make a difference, but we tend to let go of opportunities. We all have seen road accidents, but only a few of us can claim to have admitted an accident victim to the hospital. It is not because we are unable to do so. Most of us have a burning desire to help people in need, but simply don’t know how. We all have seen people crying, but giving them an empathetic handkerchief is something only a few can claim to have done. Examples like these are a plenty. The fact is, helping someone who is less privileged than you can be highly cathartic.

Food is a basic human need. You might have seen people on bus stops, on traffic lights, begging for food, sometimes in the scorching heat, sometimes in the blistering cold. They are there every day. The faces change, while the number continues to increase.

Imagine being hungry for a few days. Even the mere thought can make your stomach churn! Now think about these people – ragpickers, beggars, trying to continue living in a world where they can’t even afford a basic necessity like food!

If you had the chance to make things right for them, would you let it slip? If you could buy a few minutes of happiness for someone, would you? If you would, then you need to know about ‘Rise Against Hunger India’.

Let’s hear the story of Kareena – one of the girls whose life changed because of them:

“I was very little when my Mummy and Daddy, along with me and my baby brother, shifted to a place called ‘Dabri Extension’ in New Delhi. It’s where I live with my family; it’s where my friends live with their families. Our houses were small, roofs were made of tarpaulin shades, and most of the times the food plates were empty. I used to ask my mummy, “Will you give me food today if I behave myself?”

The rare day our stomachs were fed would be the happiest.

My parents worked as rag pickers at the garbage dump near my house. Mummy gave me the responsibility of my brother, so I used to look after him when they were gone. We wandered around the area to play, and sometimes we were lucky enough to find a toy or left-over food. We used to spend the whole day waiting for our parents to come home. They would sometimes return with a bowl of rice, but most of the times, we would sleep drinking just a glass of water.

One day a Didi came to our house and my life changed forever. She encouraged my mother to enroll me in a local school, and she did! I was feeling so shy on my first day, but now I have made friends. I am learning a lot and I also get to eat good food. I will always be thankful to the didi from ‘Rise Against Hunger India’ who made it all possible. I promise you, I will study hard, and one day, I will become a teacher.”

Thousands of kids starve to death every day. It is heartbreaking to see children not getting even the most basic of needs.

‘Rise Against Hunger India’ is doing an applaud worthy job by feeding the poor children and providing them the education. This NGO is an international hunger relief organization that provides food and life-changing aid to the extremely poor section of our society. Their aim is to end hunger and starvation from the roots by 2030. All they need is our support.

If we support them in this mission, maybe one day more Kareenas can take the first step toward achieving their dreams.

Our act of donation can become the first lesson for these kids – humanity.

If you wish to make a difference in these people’s lives, you can support ‘Rise Against Hunger India’ by donating to their fundraiser on Ketto. Please click here to donate.

